Where are they now? Pine City grad opens chiropractic business

It never seems to fail that when a group of people who haven’t seen each other for a while get together and start talking, eventually someone always asks, “Does anyone know what happened to ... ?”
Social media has made finding and connecting with people from the past much easier, but it doesn’t work for everyone. So, welcome to “Where Are They Now?” as we catch up with Elijah Johnson.
After graduating from Pine City High School in 2015, Elijah Johnson, the son of Todd and Kari Johnson of Rock Creek, headed to the University of Northwestern in St. Paul. He completed his undergraduate degree in biology in 2017 and went on to chiropractic school at Northwestern Health Sciences University, graduating in 2021.
Dr. Johnson and his wife Karen now live in Sartell, Minnesota, where he opened his own practice called Good Life Chiropractic.
Johnson’s practice focuses on the nervous system and getting to the root cause of his patients’ health issues often helping people, not only with neck and back pain, but also with digestive and sleep issues, migraines and chronic pain. He explains that this is done by helping to restore the connection pathways between the nervous system and the spinal column.
Johnson wanted to be a doctor of some kind from a young age and having been a patient of chiropractics during childhood, he felt led into that field. His own chiropractor, Dr. Jason Wing Louie, helped point him in the right direction, and his parents and wife have also supported his decisions along the way.
Opening the business
Starting his own practice, Johnson says, has had its challenges. He must continuously learn how to best help someone through chiropractic care while learning to create happy customers and increasing acquisition. Starting his practice in the middle of a pandemic also had unexpected demands. He has observed an increase in appointment cancellations due to patients’ exposure to COVID, and in some cases, patients are cautious about returning at all.
But these are all just temporary setbacks, and Johnson has big plans for the future. Eventually, he hopes to have multiple doctors within his Sartell clinic and possibly open up another clinic location somewhere in Minnesota. For now, however, he is focusing on managing a new business and on restoring his patients to the point that their bodies, as he says, “Can heal on their own, the way God designed them to do.”
Suggestions for other "Where Are They Now?" articles are welcome.
