Options continue to open up to Pine County residents eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
A larger than expected supply of vaccine meant it was recently all hands on deck for the staff of Welia Health.
“It feels like Disneyland. Everyone is so excited,” said Becci Palmblade as she checked in for her first dose of Pfizer vaccine.
“It’s the year that felt like 10,” she said. With the vaccine, “It feels like we’re busting out.”
Palmblade said being vaccinated gave her a sense of security that she wouldn’t spread the disease to her clients, the elderly or others that might be severely affected.
Palmblade is a registered nurse who works with patients dealing with mental illness. She is also a member of the Pine City school board and said she’s ready to have more face to face interactions.
“I’m going to get my vaccine because I’m sick of Zoom,” she said, laughing.
Pine County Public Health
Those interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine from Pine County Public Health, should first fill out and submit an eligibility form (online at https://cutt.ly/BzBsrBo).
If the submitter is eligible, they will receive an email invitation when appointments become available. At that point, the submitter will need to fill out another online form to register for an appointment, selecting and time and some health screening questions. They will not be registered for an appointment until they complete this second online form.
Priority will be given to those who live in or near Pine County. Those who do not have access to internet or email are asked to call the Pine County COVID-19 hotline at 320-591-1690 where public health staff will help individuals register or join the vaccination waiting list.
Welia Health
Residents of Pine and Kanabec counties may email or call Welia Health to be added to their waiting list.
• Email: COVID@welia.org and include full name, date of birth, preferred contact information (phone or email) and county of residence. Also state whether you are or have been a Welia Health patient in the past three years.
• Call: Pine County residents dial 320-591-1620. Kanabec County residents dial 320-679-6464. Leave a message stating full name, date of birth and preferred contact information (phone or email).
Essentia Health
Those eligible may call 833-494-0836 to schedule a vaccination with Essentia Health. Essentia Health also notes that users may utilize their MyChart accounts to make an appointment. To sign up for MyChart visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on the MyChart button in the upper right-hand corner; then click “sign up.”
Essentia Health - Sandstone is located at 705 Lundorff Drive. Call them directly at 320-245-5600.
Walmart - Pine City
COVID-19 vaccinations are being carried out at the Pine City Walmart (950 Evergreen Square). Before scheduling an appointment, those interested are asked to first check the most recent guidelines to make sure they are eligible.
Those eligible may register online at www.walmart.com/COVIDvaccine. For more information, the Pine City Walmart pharmacy phone number is 320-629-6225.
Thrifty White
Those eligible may also receive vaccinations at the Thrifty White pharmacies in Hinckley (45 Lady Luck Drive; 320-384-6166) and Sandstone (707 Lundorff Dr #2; 320-245-5500).
Find out more information at the Thrifty White COVID vaccine page at https://www.thriftywhite.com/covid19vaccine where a notification wait list is also available.
Vaccine eligibility information
Those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine currently include:
• Minnesotans age 65 and older
• Minnesotans 18+ with specific underlying health conditions: Sickle cell disease, Down syndrome, those in cancer treatment or immunocompromised from organ transplant, oxygen-dependent chronic lung and heart conditions (COPD and CHF)
• Minnesotans with rare conditions or disabilities that put them at higher risk of severe illness
• Age 45 years and older with one or more underlying medical conditions identified by the CDC
• Age 16 years and older with two or more underlying medical conditions
• Age 50 years and older in multi-generational housing
• Food processing plant workers
• Essential frontline workers: Agricultural, airport, child care workers not previously eligible, correctional, first responders, food production/retail/service, judicial system, manufacturing, public health workers, public transit, and U.S. Postal Service workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.