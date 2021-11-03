The Pine City Pioneer appeared in Guilford, Connecticut at the Henry Whitfield House. This stone house was built in 1639, which is the same year the Taj Mahal was under construction, three years before Isaac Newton was born and five years before the end of the Ming dynasty. It was built 135 years before the American Revolution. It is the oldest building in Connecticut and the oldest stone structure in New England. Ginny Thiry, holds the Pioneer, with four generations of family on a visit to celebrate her goddaughter, Emerson Anthony, on her first birthday. Readers can show their Pine City pride by submitting pictures of themselves with their hometown newspaper in exotic locations throughout the world. Send all photos to editor@pinecitymn.com.
