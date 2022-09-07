Where in the world is the Pioneer?

Pine City, MN (55063)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. High 87F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 60F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.