“Whether the weather be cold, or whether the weather be hot, we’ll weather the weather whatever the weather, whether we like it or not.” In his younger days my husband often took young boys on camping trips, and he composed this opening sentence as a warning to the boys that whatever the weather, the camping trip would not be canceled.
These days weather forecasts consume a lot of the television news time. In my growing up years, we had no television. My mother and dad were the weather forecasters, going from window to window, watching the cloud formations and lightning strikes, the wind velocity, and making the predictions. If it looked really threatening, my dad would hustle all of us into the car and drive us down the hill where he felt we were safer than in the house.
It’s so easy to complain that it’s either too hot (summertime) or too cold (wintertime), or too dry (this summer in Minnesota) or too wet (other summers in Minnesota).
But lately when I’ve been watching the weather news of other parts of the United States and/or the world, my heart breaks for the horrid storm and flood damage experienced by folks in Tennessee; the wildfires in California, Canada, and northern Minnesota; and the horrific hurricane that once again hit Louisiana and other parts of the southeast coast. I can’t imagine the devastation of completely losing one’s home to a hurricane or a tornado, as happened to a dear friend of mine when a tornado hit Fridley many years ago.
Thankfully, there are relief agencies (for example, The Salvation Army, Samaritan’s Purse, American Red Cross, Doctors Without Borders, and many others) that are equipped to go in with assistance in these devastated places. It behooves us to at least donate something to one or more of these agencies.
So whatever the weather, whether it be too hot or too cold, or too wet or too dry, there’s no place on earth I’d rather live than here in mid-eastern Minnesota.
MARGARET MARTY, a lifelong resident of the Rock Creek area, is a writer and poet and a member of the Pine Writers group.
