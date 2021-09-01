The baby grand piano undulates in a warped fashion, like plastic left in the heat too long. A man’s bespectacled face peers out from underneath as he appears to try to hold the piano up. The whimsical piece of art is the creation of Finlayson resident, Roger Knudson.
The 78-year-old began working with wood as a youngster, but said he took his hobby seriously in the last 40-50 years. Knudson said he is a huge fan of Salvador Dali, a Spanish surrealist artist. He was inspired by his painting of warped, melting clocks, titled “The Persistence of Memory”. The labor of love took about 10 months to complete.
Knudson explained that working with wood has two parts, the design portion and the technique.
Other fun features of the cartoonish piano is the keyboard and a metal stick figure sculpture of Dali. The person holding up the piano is Russian composer, pianist and conductor, Igor Stravinsky.
Knudson collaborated with local welder Red Dougherty for the metal sculpture and Carole Bersin for the Stravinsky figure.
“I don’t know why the ideas keep coming,” Knudson said.
The majority of Knudson’s work is unique furniture. Other pieces include a round desk, a music stand and the large jewelry organizer he is currently working on for a client in Duluth. The jewelry organizer is made of Bubinga wood from Africa. Knudson quickly adds that the beautiful reddish brown hardwood is not endangered. The organizer consists of several pieces, including a taller one that will open to reveal a mirror with thin pieces of waterfall mirror on the sides for decoration. There are several drawers with unique designs and another piece with a slate top. Knudson explained that the customer requested the design to represent Gooseberry Falls. He said the entire piece is made out of one slab of wood, which cost about $2,000, and will hang on the wall when done.
If I can dream it up, I can make it,” Knudson said. “I envision the piece and then figure out how to do it.”
He said that he also has several talented and creative woodworking friends who bounce ideas off of each other.
Another playful project that is both functional and art is a chess table he designed for a friend and local musician/songwriter, Fred Keller. Keller’s wife commissioned the quirky piece as a Christmas present for her husband. The table is about two feet tall and looks like a stack of books, complete with titles.
Knudson used many different types of wood on the project, including black ash, jatoba and teak. The veneers include exotic names like etimoe, birds eye maple, zebra wood and more. He commissioned a Hinckley printer to create the names on the books.
“I’m a big reader so we put titles of fictional books that appear in other books,” Keller said. He explained that the chess board is hidden in a compartment inside one of the books and extends into a table. There are other hidden compartments, including a special request from Keller, a compartment for a bottle of scotch and two glasses.
“His delight in the craft comes out in his work,” Keller said. “He clearly loves what he does.”
Knudson does not have a website or Facebook page to highlight his hobby. Anyone interested in commissioning a project can call him at 320-233-6543.
