The Dragon Boys Tennis team kept busy all week with matches on May 2, 3, 6, and 7. The boys hosted Fridley and Totino-Grace on Monday, May 2. Because section 6A has been realigned this season, this was the first time in many years that Pine City has played these teams. The Dragons all had close matches against Fridley but came out with a loss of 3-4.
The singles were tough games as Fridley had strong players. Although the Dragons singles lost their matches, the doubles were able to pull off a few wins. Coach Jeff Adams said, “It was a close match against this section team. We again took all the doubles matches, but Fridley had strong singles players. We lost two of the singles matches in a third set tie-breaker, so the match could have gone either way.”
Totino–Grace was also a school in the same section as the Dragons this year. It was another hard fought match and another close loss with two of the matches going to third set tie-breakers. Third singles Greyson Johnson won 6-1, 6-0. Fourth singles Billy Brown won 3-6, 6-3, 11-9. Second doubles Brady Berglund and Spencer Wicktor won 6-4, 7-6.
On Tuesday, May 3, the Dragons hosted Foley at home. Foley also is a section and conference rival. Similar to play on Monday, the Dragons fought hard and had some excellent matches. Danielson won 6-1, 6-2. Johnson won 6-0, 6-0. Second doubles Berglund and Wicktor won 6-3, 6-4.
“Another close match this week, this time with Foley. With all the make-up matches due to postponements, we finally were able to get in a couple good practices this week to work on refining some skills,” reported Coach Adams.
On Friday, May 6, the Dragons once again hosted North Branch, and the Dragon boys took the win 5-2. First singles Danielson won 6-0, 6-1. Senior Mason Mikyska tried his hand at second singles and won 6-2, 6-2. First doubles Seth Linell and Brady Berglund won 6-0, 6-0. Second doubles Johnson and Bryer Berube won 6-0, 6-0. Third doubles Julian Kozisek and Billy Brown also won 6-0, 6-0.
Saturday, May 7 was a Conference doubles match. In attendance were Pine City, St. Cloud Cathedral, Aitkin, and Mora. It was an all doubles, round-robin format in which every team played each other. First doubles team Linnell and Mikyska went 1-3 for the day. Danielson and Berube were second doubles and went 4-0. The third doubles team was Berglund and Wicktor, and they ended the day at 3-1. Brown and Johnson ended up defeating all their fourth double opponents to go 4-0. The fifth doubles team Aaron Rootkie and Kozisek went 3-1.
This upcoming week will again be a busy one for the Dragon Boys Tennis team: Tuesday, May 10 in Mora (conference and section team); Princeton on Wednesday, May 11; and Thursday, May 12 at home with Chisago Lakes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.