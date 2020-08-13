To the Editor:
I am sure many TV viewers see the never ending ads on TV telling the public they can save lots of money purchasing their auto and home owners insurance with them, trying to make people believe they can save 20% to 40% on their insurance.
I happen to believe because these companies do so very much TV advertising, they make their insurance premiums much higher.
I purchased car and home owners insurance for over 50 years. Most of those years I purchased my insurance from a company that still has offices in Pine City and Hinckley, and probably in many other towns.
Several times over the years I called those TV advertisers learning that I was saving at least $300 a year on my car insurance along, because the local company does very little advertising so they can reward their customers by charging less.
Charlie Rike
Cambridge
