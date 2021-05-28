History tells us that May 5, 1868, General John A. Logan, leader of an organization for Northern Civil War veterans, called for a nationwide day of remembrance known as Decoration Day. He stated, “The 30th of May, 1868, is designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers, or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet.” In 1971 it was changed to a federal holiday called “Memorial Day” and is now observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Some people wear a red poppy in remembrance of those fallen in war. 

