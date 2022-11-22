Violet, my youngest daughter, is five years old, and she has questions. Lots and lots of questions. When the snow fell, it was, “Dad, is fall over?” Yes, it’s winter now! “Do I have to do school in winter?”
Through Violet’s eyes the world is an endlessly fascinating place. It’s a shame that as we grow up, we tend to lose that sense of wonder and innocent curiosity. We stop asking questions, and as we do, the magic fades away. I’ve been there.
I don’t know if I can bring any of that childlike joy back by noodling over an old question with you, but here goes: Why is there something rather than nothing?
I am, of course, assuming that there is something. The paper you’re reading is something, the eyes you’re using to do it are something. At least, they’re not nothing. They exist. But why?
There’s two common answers to the question. One, all the something came from nothing. Two, all the something always was.
Here’s a little experiment: Take a jar of absolutely nothing, and see how long it takes to grow a kangaroo. Use a big jar, just in case having more nothing increases the odds of something appearing. Maybe you won’t get something from the nothing right away, but if you wait long enough, who knows, right? And if something even close to a kangaroo shows up, it counts – I’m a generous scorer.
Or, you might just trust me when I say that something never comes from nothing. Here’s the math: and an infinite number of 0’s, (numerical nothings), multiply it by as many more zeroes as you like. Then, just in case math is different at different times, stretch out the calculations over billions of years. You’ll still find that out of nothing, nothing comes. Not even from a lot of nothing, if that’s a thing, which of course it isn’t.
Maybe all the something in the world was just always there, going back to infinity past. Then, one Tuesday afternoon 14 billion years ago (or was it a Friday?) the something that was doing nothing for an infinitely long time suddenly started doing something, and Kaboom! the universe as we know it was born.
But here’s the thing: just as every something had to come from somewhere, everything that moves had to be pushed. Who gave the something the first push?
Let’s modify our experiment and add a piece of infinitely old, infinitely stable stuff to the jar of nothing and see how long it takes for the nothing to shape the stuff into a kangaroo. Maybe use a small piece, just so the nothing can work on it easier. Again, close is good enough. Any sort of hopping creature will count.
Or just take my word for it: Just like nothing comes from nothing, so nothing moves nothing.
Let’s go one step further: The something has to be somewhere and have space to move somewhere else. Even empty space is something – it’s space. Where does space come from? I’m not sure. I know it’s a thing, but it’s hard to say what kind of thing. I bet Sauser’s Hardware has some stashed away in the basement, because to the problem of something coming from nothing, being moved by nothing into nowhere.
Christianity does offer a solution, however. And I’d happily suggest it’s the solution. The Bible opens, “In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth.” God spoke, and the stuff appeared. Since something can’t come from nothing, or from something doing infinitely nothing, it had to come from someone who is able to make stuff, make a place to put it, and then give it a push.
Now I’ve been both a student and a teacher of fifth grade Sunday school, so I know the next question: Where did God come from?
God told his people to call him Yahweh, which simply means, “I am” or “I exist.”
God just is, and he has always been. God never wasn’t what he now is. He’s an infinite ocean of is-ness. How’s that for a head-scratcher? God is the infinitely existing someone from whom all something comes.
That’s still hard to grasp, and doesn’t answer all our questions. Still, something coming from an eternal someone is far more satisfying than something coming from nothing.
There’s more to the question, “Why is there something rather than nothing?” It goes, “Does the stuff that exists have some sort of purpose for existing? Does it matter? Do I matter?” These are real question deserving real answers. And there are real asnwers. Maybe I’ll work on that next time.
Joe Reed is the senior pastor at Lewis Lake Covenant Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.