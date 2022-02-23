“I’m so sorry, I know you saw me sleeping during your message. I just can’t begin to tell you how tired I am. I never get a chance to slow down and rest,” said a junior girl in my youth group. I would be lying if I said it was the first student who has fallen asleep during one of my messages. I have been on staff at Pine City Evangelical Free Church for nine and half years with a few different titles, but youth ministry has always been the focus. “You need to take care of yourself. Are you ok?” I asked.
That’s it, that’s all it took. A simple question that required some self-reflection. Emotionally, the student broke down right there in the hallway. “I’m sorry. I shouldn’t be crying. I really need to talk but I don’t have any time. I’m already late to meet classmates for a group project. Can we make plans to talk soon?” she asked.
“Of course, you tell me when and I will be there” I responded.
She pulled out her phone and talked through her coming days out loud, “Practice tomorrow and test on Friday, tournament on Saturday, work on Sunday and Monday, college visit next week … Could a week from Friday work?”
“Am I seriously about to get penciled in by a 16-year-old ten days from now?” I thought.
High school students are exceptionally busy. They think it is normal because they have never known anything different. Parents and coaches are often proud of this busyness as they interpret it as commitment, hard work, and determination. We all want the best for our kids, and many have convinced themselves that what is best are year-round athletic commitments, college classes in high school, and the pursuit of scholarships through many different avenues. Truthfully, all these things are good things in their own rite. One thing nobody can deny is that it is taking its toll on our youth.
Here is an unpopular take, “Why not let kids be kids?” Perhaps we are so focused on trying to give our children the best future possible, that we are indeed taking away their present. There is a tremendous amount of pressure on students to grow up as fast possible. Are they really equipped to handle all of it emotionally, physically, and most importantly … spiritually?
Students need to rest… We need to rest. The word “rest” has a negative connotation attached to it in many of our minds. People can stumble into a moment of stillness and feel as though they are doing something wrong by enjoying it. We tend not to rest because we no longer know how to rest.
In Genesis 1-2, God creates the world and at its completion in chapter two, verse two it is written, “God had finished the work he had been doing; so, on the seventh day he rested from all his work.” Six verses earlier Genesis tells us, “So God created mankind in his own image.”
Being made in God’s image is not about physically resembling God. It means that we have qualities in our nature which allow God to be made manifest in our being. We possess a soul, a higher-order reasoning, a self-consciousness, a consciousness of God, and the ability to have a relationship with him. It is in our very nature, and we are made to rest just as our creator rested.
What’s more, is that God created mankind to live in relationship with him in paradise. Adam and Eve did not even need to work for their food, it was provided for them. Two of the biggest factors in mankind’s initial existence was rest and relationship. After mankind fell in sin, they became restless and disassociated with God … Despite the fallenness in sin, God still calls us to rest and relationship. In fact, you do not have one without the other.
Jesus arrives for his earthly ministry, and what is it he sees as a primary need of his audience? Not freedom from political oppression, not cures for their ailments, but rest and relationship with him. He tells them, “Come to Me, all who are weary and heavy-laden, and I will give you rest.”
Perhaps our youth do not understand rest because we have not modeled what it looks like? Truthfully, we all have the same amount of time in a day. We all get 24 hours, 1440 minutes, 86,400 seconds each day.
What are you doing with yours? Are you finding any rest?
There is only one place you find true rest and it is not in the hopes of your endeavors and successes. In fact, some of the most successful people are some of the most restless people.
When Jesus says, “Come to me and receive rest”, it is not a recommendation. It’s an invitation.
joe gatzke is the associate pastor of Youth & Family Ministry at Pine City Evangelical Free Church.
