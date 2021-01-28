To the Editor:
When entering or exiting the Pine City Holiday Station on 13th Street SW by the freeway, there is a bump. Come to think of it, why is there a bump when you leave the street with 13th Street SW and go on to County Road 7? Also, why is the gutter concrete higher than the road? Which city employee is teaching the water left by the snow to get in the gutter drains?
