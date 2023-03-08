If you haven’t noticed, there has been a slow shift from our local student body away from athletics and particularly, a loss from multiple sport athletes. The data shows a slow decline over the past few years in overall participation numbers and a drop among multiple sport athletes. While some programs have been able to maintain interest, others are seeing smaller rosters and student interest.
Having been involved in athletics my entire career at the high school level, this is not a new phenomena. Generally, a program will go through a variety of waves of student interest and successes.
There are a number of reasons why students choose to stop their athletic endeavors. I hear them frequently, “I have to work” or “I don’t want to get hurt” or “I have to participate in my club season” or “I don’t have time” or “I don’t enjoy that sport.”
We all have excuses not to take risks. When you participate in an activity, you take on the assumed risk; you might get hurt, you might lose some games, you may have to give up some of your time. But what if that sport changed your life or maybe you discovered a unique talent or maybe you found a coach who transformed your life. We get in our vehicles everyday and hardly consider the injury risk of getting in that vehicle.
Balancing work schedules with athletics is difficult; students may have to give up some hours to commit to their team. But the lessons learned from participating on that team go far beyond any paycheck. My mom told me once, “Money isn’t going anywhere, but this will be your only chance for interscholastic athletics.” I often tell athletes that they have the rest of their lives to work.
I can hear former health teacher Lisa Mill say, “God Forbid, they play multiple sports and make a few new friends.”
The biggest hurdle is having the courage to step out and take a risk. I encourage any young Dragons to put themselves out there or for parents to encourage their child to take a risk this spring. Step out of your comfort zone, and invest in yourselves and local teams.
This spring, we have some solid teams, but we always need reinforcements. So, put down the phone and jump on the team. I guarantee you will make some new friends, connect with a new coach and develop skills that can be used beyond school.
The varsity boys baseball team will look to repeat as conference champs and will battle for a for the section championships. They have a mean pitching rotation including seniors Isaiah Hasz, Nick Plasek and lefty Bryce Erickson, with a host of seniors littering the line-up. But they need some complimentary players to fill out that roster with speed and defense skills.
Our track team routinely demonstrates success in both conference and sections. But we need an army of Dragons. In track, it’s an advantage to have large numbers of participants. The softball team has a young core of very talented players with slugger Kadence Wallenburg leading the way, but she needs some of you to take a risk and try out for those other positions.
Our boys tennis team continues to develop and dominate at a variety of levels. While they return a large number of varsity members, they are also developing their future. What better way to enjoy the afternoon than on the golf course; maybe not the sand trap, but hey, maybe you like to hang out on the beach.
Dragons, I encourage you to step out and take that risk. You have amazing coaches that care for you and want to invest in you. All you need to do is show up and let the coaches provide the tools that you will need for success.
Andrew Burger is a teacher and sports writer for the Pine City Pioneer.
