Pine County Sheriff Jeff Nelson has announced that Chief Deputy Paul Widenstrom is retiring on May 21.
The Pine County Board of Commissioners has approved Nelson’s choice of a replacement for that position. Sergeant Scott Grice will be promoted to the chief deputy position effective May 24.
Nelson said that Grice has been with the Pine County since 1995 when he started as a jailer/dispatcher.
“Over the years Scott has worked as a patrol deputy, process server, water patrol, school resource officer, investigator, and most recently as sergeant,” Nelson said. “I look forward to working with him in his new role.”
Nelson said that based on Grice’s skill and experience, he recommends a starting salary of $90,000.
Lions help fund AED replacements
The Pine County Board of Commissioners also approved a $5,196 donation from the Rock Creek Lions. This donation, together with the trade in of four current automated external defibrillators (AEDs), will allow for the purchase of four new AEDs to be placed in squad cars.
