Wildlife concern increases in Pine County

As the Pine County area continues to develop residentially and commercially, there has been increasing concern in regards to the local wildlife. Years ago, the concern was that increased development would cause local wildlife to diminish due to displacement. However, this has not been the case. Farmers and ranchers, and even those who live within city limits, have been experiencing an increasing concern as wildlife has become more common.
Wolves are prominent in Pine County; however, despite the development of the area, they have become acclimated to coexisting among humans. Unfortunately, this has resulted in farmers and ranchers experiencing loss of calves and harassment of their livestock.
As of February 10, 2022, the Minnesota Gray Wolf is federally protected as a threatened species. This has made it illegal to shoot wolves unless there is an attack on humans.
‘If you see it, leave it’
Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer Bret Grundmeier of Hinckley has been receiving an increasing number of calls about abandoned animals, or what people believe are abandoned animals. Although this is common in the springtime, this year has seen a significant increase in concern. Grundmeier wants to remind citizens to leave wild babies where they are and that the mother will return for them. They are not in danger or in need of rescue, he added. Stated on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is the quote, “If you see it, leave it.”
Bear concerns
Another increasing concern is the population of black bears. Although they are not as vicious as wolves when it comes to livestock, they can be destructive. Reports of bird feeders being destroyed, garbage cans dragged around and rummaged through, dog food being eaten and grills and smokers being tipped over and licked clean are very prevalent in the Pine County area. If this is becoming a nuisance for anyone, the best advice is to reduce temptation by removing the source, says the DNR. Although black bears are typically more docile, content with just eating bird seed and garbage, the possibility of an encounter has become more of a concern. According to the DNR, if you find yourself in a situation with a black bear and do not have a way to defend yourself, try making yourself “big” by waving your arms in the air and yelling as loudly as you can. Often this will intimidate the bear enough to discourage it. More information on current wildlife can be found at www.dnr.state.mn.us.
