We purchased tickets for what we thought would be an uneventful or even a blowout Vikings game on Saturday since the Colts aren’t that great this year. But then the Vikings haven’t beaten the Colts in a couple decades for whatever reason, so there was that.
Disclaimer: I am not a football enthusiast, so please don’t expect intelligent discourse here, but I blame the Vikings for that because it wasn’t always that way …
It was a cold night in late January of 2010, and we had all enjoyed the great season the Vikings were having. Our gazes were now fixated on an overtime game between the Vikings and Saints in a play-off game to go to the Superbowl. Then it happened. The Saints made a 40-yard kick, and that was it. The Saints were headed to the Super Bowl.
It was disappointing to say the least. There were tears that came from the males in the household, with our youngest breaking out into a full sob. Something shifted in him that day. He had stuck close to his dad’s side as a Vikings fan, but shortly after, he wanted to order Saints paraphernalia. Soon a Saints towel, bracelet and a helmet arrived in the mail.
The youngest seemed to move on from Vikings fandom and eventually went as far as becoming a Packers fan. I told him, “Oh no. Don’t do this to your father,” but he didn’t listen. You see, my husband has been a Vikings fan since he was an infant. He gets giddy when the preseason games start. We’ve spent time watching training camp, and I often celebrate my birthday watching the draft. So this would no doubt be a blow to the family dynamics.
I thought when the Packers jersey arrived in the mail with our youngest’s name on the package, there would surely be hellfire. But through the years of banter over which team is better, my husband learned to accept the youngest’s affinity toward the Packers, and even took us to a Packers training camp a couple years ago.
For me, I just slowly drifted away from any enthusiasm over the Vikings having watched the same losing movie over and over again, preferring weeding or baking over disappointment. The year we hosted the Super Bowl but lost to the Bears, allowing despicable Eagle’s fans to roam our streets was extra hard.
But Saturday, being in-person getting to experience the “biggest comeback in NFL history” changed my outlook. I’ve only been to a couple Vikings games in-person prior to Saturday, but that game was something else. We almost left at half-time, like the family in front of us who I’m sure is still kicking themselves, but are thankful we didn’t.
Who knows? As my old boss used to say every year, maybe this will be the year!
Traci Lebrun is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer.
