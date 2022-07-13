William Claude Brackenbury, “Bill” passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Woodlyn Heights Senior Living having lived to reach the age of 91.
Bill was born on May 15, 1931 in Pine City, Minn. to Feargus and Elizabeth (Smith) Brackenbury.
Being born into a farming family Bill grew up tending to crops, cows, pigs and other farming chores. He always enjoyed farming even when it became a hobby later in life.
Bill was drafted into the Army, serving from May 28, 1952 until May 4, 1954 stationed in Japan during the Korean War. After returning from the service, he continued to work on the family farm until he ventured to Minneapolis, Minn. and secured a position with Spencer Kellogg as a boiler mechanic where he worked until his retirement.
Along the way from farm to big city, he met and married, Betty Blanche Ondruch on Sept 3, 1960 in Duluth, Minn. This was a huge step as three toddlers (girls) came with the marriage vows. He gladly accepted the responsibility and continued to grow his family with a son, Robert. The family lived in Duluth, Pine City, Minneapolis, Columbia Heights, Blaine and finally settled back to the family farm in Brook Park at retirement. Bill enjoyed tinkering around his pole shed and property. Bill was always smiling and loved poking fun with people. Bill also loved treating the kids to fun tractor, wagon and horse (miniature) rides. He was caring and generous to his family including his nieces and nephews. Bill and Betty enjoyed traveling during their time together and visited many western states by RV, car and train. They were members of the local VFW and attended local church.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Feargus and Elizabeth; sister Faith Jensen: brothers Louis and Forrest Brackenbury; wife Betty and youngest daughter, Evelyn Jaeger.
He is survived by his son, Robert (Patty) their daughter, Cassie of Spring Lake Park, Minn., step daughter Jennet, her sons, Mathew and Timothy of Brook Park, Minn. and step daughter, Irene (Pat) of Missoula, Mont. His Grandchildren by Evelyn; Kelsie Nygren, Hager City, Wis, Shannon, Coon Rapids, Minn, Keena, Anoka, Minn; twelve great grandchildren plus many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on July 16, 2022 at 11 a.m., at Brook Park Cemetery with Rev. Kate Mensing officiating. Military honors are being provided by the Mora American Legion Post 201. Following the service a luncheon will be held (noon -3:00 p.m.) at Freddie’s in Mora. Entrance to the banquet room is on the side and back of restaurant. All are welcome to come and join in our final farewell to our beloved husband, dad, grandpa, great grandpa, uncle, cousin and friend.
Arrangements by Dresser-Methven Funeral and Cremation Services.
