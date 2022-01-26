William H. Yost

William “Bill” Yost of Pine City passed away Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 at his home at the age of 86.
William Harold Yost was born Aug. 22, 1935 to Harold and Neva (Schultz) Yost in Pine City.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Neva Yost and son, Michael Yost.
Bill is survived by his wife, Ann Yost of Pine City; children, Rhonda Yost of Rush City, Steve (Ramona) Yost of Zimmerman, BethAnn (David) Marcott of Mora; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother Jerry (Joy) Yost of Brooklyn Center; sister, Donna Olson of Pine City; many other relatives and friends.
Reverend John Stiles will officiate at funeral services for Bill at 2:30 p.m. one Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Pine City. A time of visitation and reviewal is planned for one hour prior to the service at the church. The interment will take place in Birchwood Cemetery, Pine City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
