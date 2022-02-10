On Wednesday, Feb. 9, 41-year-old Jeremy Jones Richardson, of Willow River man, was sentenced to 19.5 years in prison in Pine County Court for second degree murder involving the death of Curtis Chromolak, 56, of Finlayson. The murder took place on July 25 of 2021. Richardson had been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of felony first-degree burglary.
Judge Patrick Flanagan presided over the case, and Pine County Assistant Attorney Amanda Drew was the prosecutor. Pine County Attorney Reese Frederickson said that this case was one of the most complex, and especially violent, cases they’ve litigated because there was a limited amount of forensic evidence surrounding the actual murder.
The 19.5 year prison sentence is at top of the maximum allowable sentence, noted Frederickson, adding that the defendant pled guilty in Dec. of 2021. “The Pine County Sheriff’s Office, the East Central Drug Task Force and the Minnesota BCA did a tremendous and thorough job of investigating and putting the case together,” said Frederickson. “Attorney Amanda Drew, who did an outstanding job prosecuting Mr. Richardson and obtaining the maximum sentence.”
During the sentencing, Richardson apologized to the victim’s mother but maintained that the victim’s death was the result of an accident. Judge Flanagan responded that it was not an accident and stated that Richardson intentionally consumed alcohol before the incident, intended to break into the house, and intended to beat the victim.
When deputies found the victim at an address on Pine Lake Road in Finlayson, they found Chromulak deceased and apparently beaten with his own cane with a number of wounds on his back from a blunt object. The medical examiner offered the opinion that Chromulak’s death was a homicide. A postmortem examination of the victim showed blunt force injuries of the head, neck and torso, including scalp lacerations, fracture of the cervical spine, and multiple rib fractures.
A friend of Chromulak reported that he had been having problems with a man later identified as Richardson, who often stayed at Chromulak’s home.
Richardson admitted to police that he broke into the garage at Chromulak’s house and went inside the home to get food, after he was told to leave by Chromulak and pretended to leave. Richardson would not provide details about what else he did inside the victim’s home. When investigators questioned Richardson about Chromulak, he became emotional and started crying. He stated that he may have grabbed a ladder from the property. Video surveillance showed a male walking with a ladder from the property.
Curtis Chromulak was described as a long-time family friend of Richardson’s. Marilyn Pelz, Chromulak’s mother, gave a victim statement saying: “Curt’s death has been extremely hard on me as well as my family. What makes this so hard to deal with is knowing the way that he died … There are days that I struggle to get out of bed and once out of bed, to function beyond the basics. Mr. Richardson will be spending a significant time in prison, but myself and my family have a life sentence because our son, brother, uncle, father, and grandfather is gone.”
