The foursome of Eli Fromm, Weston Clementson, Charlie Ausmus , and Braxton Peetz broke the school record running the Distance Medley Relay (DMR) at the Great River Conference Meet held last week in Pine City. They broke the record by 17 seconds.
Emma Hermanson handing off to Eva Johnson during a Great River Conference relay.
Photo by Kris Clementson
The foursome of Eli Fromm, Weston Clementson, Charlie Ausmus , and Braxton Peetz broke the school record running the Distance Medley Relay (DMR) at the Great River Conference Meet held last week in Pine City. They broke the record by 17 seconds.
On Monday, April 18, the Dragons track and field team hosted the GRC Relay meet. This meet is all relays and includes relays that are not done at a normal meet. The field events are scored as the total distance or height of three athletes. The Dragons boys beat Hinckley-Finlayson by 43 points, and the girls beat Braham by 51 points.
Coach Jared Clementson said, “It is a fun meet to do as a team, and it gives opportunities for seeing some medley relays. The day of the meet was the only day that we were able to be outside the entire week. Our athletes came ready to compete and show their stuff. In the end, both teams ended up winning, and we had a lot of kids who performed well. We also had four relays that earned a spot on our Top 10 List including a new school record.”
Highlighted relays
The boys Distance Medley Relay (DMR) is a combo of distances (800m, 400m, 1200m, 1600m). Coach Clementson said the boys “smashed” the previous school record by 17 seconds. The record hasn’t been broken since 2016. Weston Clementson (2:13.0), Braxton Peetz (56.4), Eli Fromm (3:31.3), and Charlie Ausmus (4:56.0) won the race in a time of 11:37.1.
The girls DMR ran the fourth fastest time in school history. Arissa Rydberg (2:38.9), Summer Thieman (68.4), Emma Hermanson (4:36.7), and Eva Johnson (6:02.7) won this race with a time of 14:26.8.
The 800m Sprint Medley Relay (SMR) is a combo of distances (100m, 100m, 200m, 400m). The girls ran the fourth fastest time in school history. Emma Johnson (14.0), Lena Roubinek (13.6), Summer Thieman (29.1), and Arissa Rydberg (67.6) won in a time of 2:04.1. The boys 800m Sprint Medley Relay (SMR) won in a time of 1:47.5. Frank Betters (13.1), Daniel Milliman (12.1), Anthony Bergeron (26.9), and Josh Brinker (55.3).
The 1600m Sprint Medley Relay (SMR) is a combo of distances (200m, 200m, 400m, 800m). The boys won with a time of 4:13.1. Ryan Prihoda (25.7), Derrick Kinn (27.5), Rudy Gatzke (60.8), and Braxton Peetz (2:18.7).
The boys 4x100m relay consisted of Frank Betters (11.5), Tucker Johnson (12.8), Anthony Bergeron (12.2), and Samuel Johnson (13.8). They won in a time of 50.3.
The girls 4x800m relay consisting of Allison Unverzagt (2:39.4), Eva Johnson (2:46.0), Emma Hermanson (2:51.7), and Rachel Brown (2:51.7) won in a time of 11:08.8.
The girls pole vaulters were Katey Thieman and Gracie Larson. They won this event with the help of a ghost vaulter at a total jump height of 18’ 0”. The girls triple jumpers were Abby Aagaard, Vivian Lahti, and Morgan Macho; they won with 81 feet 5.75 inches. The girls shot put throwers were Lena Roubinek, Averee Kubesh, and Julia Hochban, they won with 85 feet 5 inches. The girls discus throwers were Chloe McKellar, Maggie Smetana, and Julia Hochban; they won with 267 feet 8 inches.
The boys pole vaulters were Daimien Lord, Noah Root, and Tucker Johnsen; they won with 25 feet. The boys long jumpers were Ryan Prihoda, Ray Gatzke, and John Mead; they won with 55 feet 8.5 inches. The boys triple jumpers were Ryan Prihoda, Ray Gatzke, and Tucker Johnsen; they won with 108 feet.
The coaches also had the chance to participate in the coaches 400m relay, and they won! Congrats to the coaches team which consisted of Val Kunze, Sherry Graber, Dylan Kringstad, Fran Wojcik, Pad Judd, and Jared Clementson.
The Dragons Track and Field team will host Chengwatana on Friday, April 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.