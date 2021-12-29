Winter hits Pine County

A winter storm hit Pine County and surrounding areas overnight on Sunday, Dec. 26 and the early morning hours of Monday. Pine City residents woke to snowed in vehicles and driveways in need of plowing.
According to reports from the Pine County Highway Department, Pine City got approximately 10 inches of snow, Rock Creek approximately 8 inches and Hinckley around 12 inches.
Pine County Engineer Mark LeBrun said that a big storm of this size typically takes about 12 hours of plowing with the paved roads being priority and taking about 5 hours to get plowed and another 4 hours on gravel roads. The plows then go back and take another swipe over the paved roads to clean them up even more depending on weather conditions.
This year with slightly reduced staffing due to illness and vacancies, the plowing may be slightly delayed, LeBrun said. “When we don’t have staffing shortages, we can put out an extra truck and motor grader in a big storm like this,” said LeBrun.
Pine City Administrator Scott Hildebrand, said that all of the Pine City roads have been plowed. “Staff is now making the rounds picking up windrows and addressing problem areas,” said Hildebrand.
Most of the Twin Cities saw between 1 and 4 inches of snow, but central Minnesota, especially around Brainerd and Crow Wing County, got as much as 18 inches of accumulation, according to WCCO weather.
Katie Steinert, weather reporter for WCCO in a Tweet said to expect another round of snow on Tuesday.
According to reports, the Minnesota State Patrol said it responded to 40 crashes between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Monday, including four with injuries. There were also 44 vehicles that left the road and two jackknifed semis.
The rest of Monday will be dry, with breezy winds and falling temperatures, and by Monday night, the Twin Cities will be in the single digits and it will be below zero up north, according to WCCO weather.
The report went on to state that another round of snow will hit Tuesday morning, starting in the northern and western parts of the state. Later in the morning, more snowfall will move in from the south and make its way to the Twin Cities. Most of the state will see around 1-3 inches.
That snowfall should wrap up in the metro by the afternoon, according to WCCO, and be out of the state by Tuesday night. Temperatures will drop to the coldest seen all season on Wednesday, with a high of just 8 degrees in Pine City and Hinckley and 5 degrees in the Twin Cities.
Thankfully, no school closings were needed as it is winter break for school kids.
