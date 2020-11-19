Winter is quickly approaching, and I would like to inform Pine City residents of our ordinance and policies pertaining to snow. At the start of the day, if there is a snow event, cars are towed off City streets, here is the ordinance that pertains to winter parking.
There is no parking on any City streets from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. from Nov. 1 through March 31 every year. Vehicles left on City streets during the above months during restricted times are subject to being towed at the owner’s expense. Any damage incurred by towing will be the owner’s liability.
After the streets are clear we start the snow removal process, this is a summary of our policy that we follow.
Snow and ice control will begin at 2 a.m. these operations are expensive and involve the use of limited personnel and equipment. Consequently, snow plowing operations will not generally be conducted for snowfall of less than 2 inches (except for sidewalks and parking lots).
The City has classified city streets based on the street function, traffic volume, and importance to the welfare of the community. These are high volume which connect to major sections of the city and provide access for emergency personnel.
First, to be plowed are streets in the Central Business District (by City Hall and the downtown area).
Second, are streets providing access to schools and commercial businesses.
Third, are low volume residential streets.
Fourth, are areas that include city parking lots and certain sidewalks.
The City maintains sidewalks adjacent to property owned by the City and sidewalks in which an agreement is in place for snow removal by the City. Residents and business owners are responsible for sidewalks around their properties. No owner or occupant of any property shall allow any accumulation of snow or ice to remain upon the sidewalk longer than twenty-four (24) hours after the snow or ice has ceased to fall on the premises, and, except as provided above, these areas will be cleared by the City only when safety concerns dictate, in which case the involved property owner will be held responsible for costs.
In the event of a heavy snowfall I will determine when snow will be removed by dump truck. Such removal will occur in areas where there is no room on the boulevard for snow storage and in areas where accumulated piles of snow create a hazardous condition. Snow will be removed and hauled to a snow storage area and the area will be located to minimize environmental problems.
Factors that may delay snow and ice control operations include severe cold, significant winds, limited visibility, and rapid accumulation of snow and/or ice.
The City uses sand, salt, and other chemicals when there are hazardous ice or slippery conditions. Overall, the City is concerned about the effect of such chemicals on the environment and will limit its use for that reason.
If your mailbox is hit by our plow equipment, we will try to do our best to repair it. If it is damaged by snow rolling off the plow the City will not be responsible.
Damage to sprinkler systems, trees, shrubbery, and other landscaping will not be considered for compensation if it is in the right-of-way.
I appreciate you taking the time to read this information and I look forward to taking care of the snow removal for Pine City this winter. I know that it can be trying to put up with, but my crew and I will do the best to make it a good experience.
Contact Montbriand at 320-629-2575 or mmontbriand@pinecitygov.com
