A new wireless internet provider may soon be offering Cross Lake area customers an alternative source of access to streaming services.
Pine City Community Development Director Lezlie Sauter reported that Starwire Technologies of Siren, Wisconsin has contacted Pine City staff in order to ask about leasing space on a city water tower. The company plans to install a broadcast antenna on the city’s north water tower off Airport Road in order to expand wireless internet to residents on Cross Lake and west of Interstate 35.
According to its website at starwire.net, Starwire Technologies was founded in 2007 by Joe Cremin and Sara McLain, and now serves businesses and residents in Burnett and Polk counties in Wisconsin and Pine County in Minnesota.
Starwire has informed Pine City staff that they are licensed and bonded in Minnesota as a technology systems contractor and would have their electrician on site for installation. If AC electrical is needed, they contract that out to a local electrician in Rock Creek.
Sauter reported that Starwire is requesting access to the site to survey and take photos so that they can draw up a proposal for review. Starwire would also be required to submit plans and pay for the inspection of the equipment so that it is installed properly and is up to code.
Pine City currently leases space on the downtown water tower to T-Mobile and Genesis Wireless for $1,710.91 and $300 per month, respectively. T-Mobile’s rent per month increases 3% each year while Genesis stays the same. T-Mobile’s lease has been in effect since 2008 and Genesis’ since 2002.
However, city staff are proposing to blend the leases between T-Mobile and Genesis Wireless and establish a rate equivalent to what the Minnesota Department of Transportation charges on their telecommunication tower for the lease with Starwire, including a provision of automatic increases.
Sauter reported that the Department of Transportation charges $100 per month per antenna for large carriers and $50 per month per antenna for small carriers like Starwire.
Sauter said that the funds from the lease agreement would go toward water tower maintenance.
