With a grateful heart after 32 years

Growing up in southeast South Dakota, Carolyn Clark always knew that she wanted to be a teacher. As a young girl she loved to read and used a small blackboard purchased at an auction to play school with her younger twin brothers; of course, she was always the teacher. She loved to babysit her nieces and nephews and to work with children in any capacity, and as she grew up, that love never changed.
Clark graduated third in her class from Bridgewater High School in 1983, but she is quick to laugh and explain that there were only sixteen students in the senior class!
After high school Clark headed to Southwest State University in Marshall, Minn. to become an elementary school teacher. It was at Southwest State during her junior year that Carolyn met Mark Clark, and the summer after graduation, they were married. The couple moved to St. Peter where Carolyn began her teaching career as a long-term sub in first grade in Cleveland Public Schools.
The following year, the Clarks moved to Cloquet for Mark’s work, and Carolyn took a job teaching fifth grade/gifted and talented in Barnum. Due to budget cuts, her position was terminated at the end of the school year which resulted in her applying at Pine City Elementary School. Principal Rick Houston had an opening for a sixth grade teacher, and Clark was impressed with both the town and the school. Thirty-two years later, it seems to have been the right decision for everyone.
Clark taught sixth grade for five years before requesting a move to fourth grade.
“Fourth grade,” she explains, “is a big change for students. They need to become more independent, and it’s rewarding to see how much the students change over the course of the year.” Clark then taught fourth grade for eighteen years and loved every minute.
Over the course of her employment with the Pine City School District, Clark took on many duties in addition to teaching. She coached ninth grade girls’ basketball and junior high track, later becoming the assistant track coach, and eventually co-head track coach. She served as the Pine City Education Association president, became the Title 1 Lead Teacher/Reading Specialist, sat on many school committees and while doing all that, she and her husband raised two sons, Tyler and Connor.
Looking back on her career, Clark says that it was her mother’s unfailing belief in her that was the biggest influence in her choosing education as a profession. Her husband Mark has also been her avid supporter, encouraging her to pursue her master’s degree and reading licensure. Clark adds that many coworkers have been supportive throughout her career, and it has been an honor to work with so many excellent educators – too many to name.
Clark’s last official day at the Pine City Elementary School was December 31, 2021. By then, she had taught elementary school for a total of thirty-four years, thirty-two of them in Pine City.
Even though Clark knows that in retirement she will miss the day to day interaction with her colleagues and the hugs, smiles and relationships with her students, she is looking forward to reading, gardening, golfing, and traveling. She and Mark plan to do some road trips around the United States, including a trip on Route 66. Eventually, they hope to include a trip to Europe.
When Clark reflects on her years in the classroom, she hopes to be remembered by all those around her as a teacher who taught with humor and positivity, a person who was a good role model, and someone who cared about each and every student. She leaves the classroom grateful for a career that gave her the opportunity to touch the lives of so many young people while bringing in so many special people who touched her own life as well.
