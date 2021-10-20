The third quarter (July – September 2021) Minnesota Withholding Tax return is due Nov. 1. Since Oct. 31 falls on a Sunday, returns are due the following Monday.
Deposits were due according to the taxpayer’s semiweekly or monthly deposit schedule.
Exception: The taxpayer may make their deposit by Nov. 1, 2021, if both of these apply:
• The taxpayer withheld $1,500 or less of Minnesota withholding tax in the second quarter (April – June 2021)
• The taxpayer filed second quarter’s withholding tax return on time
For details on filing and depositing, see the Minnesota Income Tax Withholding Instructions at www.revenue.state.mn.us.
