Woman charged with attempted vehicle theft at sheriff’s office parking lot, theft of vehicle in Sandstone

A Pine County Woman has been charged with theft of a motorized vehicle in Sandstone, and attempted vehicle theft of a squad car.
According to the criminal complaint, Allisa Sue Boeke, 41, of Askov, attempted to steal a police squad car at the Pine County Courthouse on March 30.
An investigator was notified at 11 a.m. that someone was trying to get the investigator’s car that was parked in the squad parking lot. The investigator, accompanied by a deputy, encountered Boeke in the entryway of the sheriff’s office lobby. The investigator asked Boeke if she was trying to steal the car. She replied, “Not yet.”
The investigator asked for clarification, in which Boeke went on to say that “he” told her to take one of the cars. The investigator asked for clarification on who “he” is, Boeke stating that her dad was in her head and told her to take one of the cars while she was waiting for a ride. The investigator confirmed with Boeke that she hadn’t actually spoken with anyone and she had said the voice of her dead father in her head. She confirmed that was what she said. She confirmed she intended to take one of the cars and she picked the investigator’s, a black unmarked Ford Explorer, because it was running.
According to the complaint, the investigator told Boeke that she was under arrest for attempted vehicle theft and motor vehicle tampering.
The complaint states that she was walked into the Pine County Jail. While in the jail intake, the deputy advised that footage was reviewed and it was believed Boeke was trying to use a key to open the squad car as well as the sheriff’s unmarked black Chervrolet Tahoe, and a white, stripped Ford Explorer. According to the complaint, the jail staff located a ring containing three keys in one of Boeke’s pockets during their search. Boeke was booked for attempted vehicle tampering for attempting to open the squad doors.
Boeke was charged with two counts of vehicle theft and currently has a pending charge of possession of burglary or theft tools, and tampering with motor vehicle.
Earlier on March 27, Boeke reportedly took a motor vehicle from a auto dealership in Sandstone.
The complaint states that at 4:51 p.m., a Pine County deputy was dispatched to a report of a motor vehicle theft at Arlen Krantz Ford in Sandstone. When the deputy arrived on scene, the deputy noted that there were multiple items laying on the sidewalk and that the items appeared consistent with a shoplifting complaint he had taken earlier in the day at Banning Junction in Finlayson.
The deputy had responded to a theft complaint at Banning Junction at 3:01 p.m. They stated that Boeke had stolen cigarettes, energy drinks, Caf Latter Priteuns, a Wiley Wallaby Mix, and a package of Twizzlers. According to the complaint, the deputy had reviewed the surveillance video and recognized Boeke in the video. The deputy could hear her say she wasn’t paying today, then saw her grab the cigarettes from the counter and walk out without paying for the items. She was reported driving a red Ford F150.
A few hours later, according to the complaint, one of the employees was leaving the Sandstone auto dealership and saw a truck coming towards him. He then realized that it was a truck which he had last seen parked in the employee lot around 12 p.m. Boeke was driving and he told her to get out of the truck. He didn’t know Boeke and she did not have permission to take or drive the vehicle. He asked her what she was doing with his truck and she told him she was going to buy it.
According to the complaint, he had stated that she left a lot of personal items in the truck, which he removed and put on the sidewalk. He then saw her trying to get into a different employee’s vehicle and told her to get away from it. She then said a different vehicle was hers and started walking towards it, but that was also an employee’s vehicle so she was told to get away. She then walked off.
The complaint states that Boeke then returned to the car dealership while the deputy was still there and she was placed under arrest. Boeke stated that the car belonged to her father and she was looking to buy it. She then stated that someone named Chad was stealing a vehicle down the road.
Boeke was charged with felony taking/driving a motor vehicle without consent which comes with a maximum jail sentence of five years and/or a $10,000 fine. She was also charged with a misdemeanor theft which comes with a 90-day jail sentence and/or a $1,000 fine.
