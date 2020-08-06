Woman rescued from island by air

A woman was rescued by helicopter after breaking her leg on an island on the Kettle River on Tuesday, July 28.
According to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, on July 28 at 7:40 a.m. Pine County 911 dispatchers received a call of a female with a broken leg. The caller reported the female was on an island between Sandstone and Hinckley on the Kettle River. They were told that the victim had misstepped into a hole on the island causing her to break her leg
Pine County deputies along with DNR officers, Hinckley Fire and Essentia Ambulance responded to the area. Based on the terrain and difficult access to the area, the Minnesota Air Rescue Team was called in to assist.
The Minnesota Air Rescue Team is a cooperative effort between the Minnesota State Patrol Aviation Division and the Saint Paul Fire Department Advanced Technical Rescue Team. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, The team specializes in short-haul rescue and extraction of victims from locations that cannot be reached by ground or water, or from locations that present excessive risk to rescuers. They can also assist with searches for lost persons using visual and thermal imaging methods from the air. Ground rescue personnel were able to walk a trail to the river in the area and kayak out to the female to begin first aid measures.
The Minnesota Air Rescue Team arrived on the scene and was able to extract the patient to a nearby field to a waiting ambulance. The patient’s injuries were considered non-life threatening and she was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
