There are few people I despise more than scammers. What makes me especially angry are the people who use fear and love to rip other people off.
Let’s take, for a moment, the “Grandma Scam.” A scammer will call up an older person and say, “Hi grandma/grandpa. Do you know who this is?” And if the grandparent guesses a name, the scammer then pretends to be that grandchild, and says they are traveling and have been arrested and need money sent to them right now. And the grandparent has the opportunity to be their grandchild’s hero.
It’s a compelling scam, and sadly, there have been quite a few people who have fallen for it. And there are people who still haven’t heard about it, who might get that call tomorrow and think it actually is their grandchild.
As soon as word gets out about one scam, there will no doubt be another. The scammers are always looking for a new angle, a new way to take advantage of people.
I was thinking about this the other day, and it led me to an article by Sari Harrar of AARP called “6 psychological tactics used by COVID-19 scammers.” It points out that people who are isolated can be more prone to being drawn in by a scammer – and a lot of folks have been mighty isolated during this dangerous time. It always pays to double check when someone presents themselves as a government or bank official. And, if you have a bad feeling about someone who’s demanding that you send money or give them information in a hurry, make sure you talk to someone you know and trust about it to see if they think it’s for real. There are a lot of resources available - and one of the best is to contact the Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 320-629-8380.
If you have been approached by a scammer, one thing you can do to help others is to get a hold of the Better Business Bureau. They have a Scam Tracker page that helps to build a network of scams and possible scams. It helps them try to keep people informed of new scams as quickly as the scammers dream them up.
It’s funny. There have been some pretty good movies made about con artist, films like Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, House of Games, Ocean’s 11, Wolf of Wall Street. But as a rule, those con artists are luring in their prey through greed – offering a rich person an opportunity that seems too good to pass up, for example.
But, in real life, scammers are the scum of the earth, preying on the vulnerable. So if you do hear of a new one in the Pine City area, please don’t hesitate to reach out by phone or email so we can let our neighbors know what’s going on.
Have a great week. Talk to you soon.
Mike Gainor is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer. Contact him at editor@pinecitymn.com or 320-322-5241.
