Pine Center for the Arts welcomes photographer Todd David and woodworker Allyn Kolodji to the gallery this November.
From the moment David stepped into a darkroom at age 15, he became fascinated with photography. Forty years later, his appreciation for the art form has evolved.
His recent move to the region has influenced his exhibition, “A Close Look Around.”
“Having moved to Cross Lake just a few years ago from a lifetime in big city suburbs, I found myself quite busy observing the natural beauty and wildlife within just a few hundred yards of my back deck,” David said. “My work is a passion project. It is a passion undertaken first and foremost for my own pleasure and satisfaction. My favorite photographs reveal details and moments that are likely otherwise unseen. At times this is a result of a macro closeup view. In others, it is stopping time. In all of them, I hope everyone will see the beauty and wonder of the world that is right around us.”
While David draws inspiration from the natural world around him, Kolodji said his work is inspired by his faith and his family.
Kolodji has been working with wood for the past seven years, and his work has been a popular attraction at local art and craft fairs.
Through his exhibit, “Heavenly Designs” he hopes to share, “The joy I have taking a piece of wood and seeing what I can create,” he said.
A portion of Todd’s sales will benefit the Pine Community Food Shelf. Gallery attendees are also encouraged to bring a non-perishable food donation.
The public is invited to the opening reception from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5. Wine, beer and light appetizers will be served. The gallery will continue throughout the month of November. Regular gallery hours are 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays, 4 to 6 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The gallery is free and open to the public.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through an operating grant from the East Central Regional Arts Council, thanks to legislative appropriations from the Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.
Located in Pine City, the Pine City Center for the Arts has been serving the Great Pine City area since 2009. With a variety of programming opportunities, the non-profit, volunteer-led facility is a gathering place for artisans and art lovers alike. Artists interested in displaying their work or teaching others their skills are welcome to contact the Pine Center for the Arts. For more information, please see www.pinecenter.org.
