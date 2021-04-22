Power
Power is a multifarious word which can affect every man, woman and child. Our everyday needs and comforts are dependent on power. For example, I remember the huge difference the power of electricity made in my life when our Pine City farm house and barn were wired. Kerosene lamps were discarded and we no longer had the chore of cleaning sooty glass chimneys every day. Electricity also made life on the farm much brighter.
We were a church-going family and quite aware of the power of God. One rarely hears the word “sin” in our modern day society, but it had great significance when we were children. For example, it was a sin to tell a lie, and we were reminded that God did not like sinners.
The power of love between a man and a woman can transcend many obstacles. Animal love, too, can be powerful as witnessed when our beagle, Prince, traveled many miles through heavy traffic, around canals and housing areas to find his way back to those he loved.
Power struggles between humans have existed since the beginning of time and continue today. For example, we have all seen small children scramble after the same toy and scuffle over the prized possession. Too often, power begets greed. However, power in the hands of caring and honest leaders can benefit many.
The above examples of power are a mere fraction of this many faceted word.
~ Mary Andersen
A few of my favorite things
A cup of coffee, the morning paper and crossword puzzle to begin the day.
An early morning walk on the paths unless Canada geese have already graced the trails.
Sharing thoughts and values or a game of bridge with friends.
A shopping trip and lunch with my daughter.
A visit with my little great-grandsons unless they stay too long.
A trip to Pine City to see my sister.
The beauty of fresh flowers and the singing of birds.
Inviting friends for a cup of coffee or glass of wine.
Looking forward to family gatherings.
A tasty meal followed by a delicious chocolate dessert.
Burying myself in a good book.
A full night’s sleep with no more than one trip to the bathroom.
~ Mary Andersen
