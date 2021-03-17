Work & Play

Work and play at home is lots of fun

All pitch in and soon it is all done

We were all happy we all had won

That keeps the family work all fun

No job is so hard to do 

It mostly depends on you

I’m sure it’s true, and you’ll agree

You can do it as easy as me

The work is there so do it

You can put your heart into it

How nice it looks and feels when done

And you thought it would be no fun

~Darlene Pavek

  

Things We Need

Many the hours that we did sweat

Just for the things we had to get

The two we did it together

No matter what kind of weather

Long, long days; hard working days

Always looking to improve our ways

Then two children, they were our dreams

They added the extra love to the family, it seems

~Darlene Pavek

