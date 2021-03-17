Work & Play
Work and play at home is lots of fun
All pitch in and soon it is all done
We were all happy we all had won
That keeps the family work all fun
No job is so hard to do
It mostly depends on you
I’m sure it’s true, and you’ll agree
You can do it as easy as me
The work is there so do it
You can put your heart into it
How nice it looks and feels when done
And you thought it would be no fun
~Darlene Pavek
Things We Need
Many the hours that we did sweat
Just for the things we had to get
The two we did it together
No matter what kind of weather
Long, long days; hard working days
Always looking to improve our ways
Then two children, they were our dreams
They added the extra love to the family, it seems
~Darlene Pavek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.