Spring has finally arrived! I hope you and your family have been out enjoying some of the nice weather. As a farmer, I know many of us are getting ready for the planting season ahead. Just a reminder, as farmers start their work in the fields more farm equipment will be on our roads, almost all of them driving at very slow speeds. Be sure to keep an eye out for them as you’re driving. Let’s all work together to keep our roads safe.
Speaking of agriculture, I was recently appointed to a joint House/Senate conference committee that will find compromise on ag and broadband finance issues for the next two years.
It’s always an honor to be named to these conference committees, and I’m especially pleased that I will be working on a topic that’s very important to our district and all of rural Minnesota. Usually, the ag bill is one of the first budget bills that is approved by both legislative bodies, and is typically one of the most bipartisan. Broadband is also an important addition to this area as many in rural Minnesota struggle with reliable internet access, and we are in a position to help bring affordable and accessible broadband to those who need it.
Neither the House nor Senate legislation dealing with ag/broadband is perfect, and I am looking forward to finding consensus with Democrats and Republicans in both bodies, and putting together a proposal that all sides can and will support.
Also this week, both the House and Senate approved $7.8 million to provide funding for additional public safety assistance related to civil unrest costs. This funding is necessary in order to repay the states of Nebraska and Ohio, as well as the State Patrol and DNR Conservation Officers, for additional law enforcement support that was necessary due to the handing down of the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.
It was good to see a majority of lawmakers support law enforcement and the job they’re doing.
