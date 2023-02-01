The Pine City-Hinckley-Finlayson Dragon wrestling team hosted three section opponents last week. The Dragons defeated the Cloquet Lumberjacks, 57-16. Roman McKinney (106 lbs.) and John Mead (145 lbs.) earned impressive victories over their 7AA opponents. McKinney had a 13-4 major decision over Caven Fjeld, and John Mead earned a technical fall, 18-2, over Waren Hietala. 

