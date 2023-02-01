The Pine City-Hinckley-Finlayson Dragon wrestling team hosted three section opponents last week. The Dragons defeated the Cloquet Lumberjacks, 57-16. Roman McKinney (106 lbs.) and John Mead (145 lbs.) earned impressive victories over their 7AA opponents. McKinney had a 13-4 major decision over Caven Fjeld, and John Mead earned a technical fall, 18-2, over Waren Hietala.
Against the Hibbing Bluejackets, Dragon wrestlers McKinney, Mead and Jace Preston (170 lbs.) all earned important victories against their opponents. Mckinney defeated Nehimiay Figueroa in a tight 2-0 match. John Mead and Jace Preston pinned their opponents after their first takedown of the match. The Jackets would defeat the Dragons 49-27; however, 28 of their team points came from forfeits.
The Dragons ended the evening with the Mora Mustangs. Mora, one of the top teams in 7AA, defeated the Dragons, 69-9. McKinney soundly defeated his opponent Stratton Nelson, 9-2. This would be the only match the Dragons won against the top team in the section.
Keep an eye on the following: Roman McKinney, 16-6 on the season, who looks to continue to develop and compete for a top spot in the section; John Mead, 12-4, is back after missing a few weeks with a shoulder injury; Damion Torgerson, 13-12, who is trying to stay above .500 to be a seeded wrestler; and lastly, junior Jace Preston who is finding his strengths on the mat winning seven of his last 10 matches.
The Dragons head to St. Paul Johnson for the Governors Dual and finish up on Feb. 10 at the Great River Conference Tournament before sections.
