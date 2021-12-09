Wrestlers powering up for a new season

The Pine City Dragon wrestling team comes into this season with a 4-18 record that head coach, Joshua Barnes, hopes to improve on.
“Our challenges will be some open weight classes we cannot fill with the current wrestlers which will cause us forfeits in these classes,” said Barnes.
The team currently has 25 varsity and JV wrestlers and are looking forward to an exciting season, Barnes said.
Returning senior captains are Jacob Lindahl and Gavin Rockstroh. Lindahl wrestles in the 170 weight class, and Rockstroh wrestles in the 160 weight class.
“Jacob offers a lot of experience and is an exceptional leader for our team,” noted Barnes. “Gavin is a returning state entrant and is determined to make a good run in the state tournament.”
Justin Matson, wrestling in the heavyweight division, is a two-time returning state champ and pushing for his state title this year.
Timmy Johnson, wrestling in the 152 weight division, is a returning state entrant. “Timmy puts in his hard work daily and will work to place in State this year,” said Barnes.
Juniors, Damien Torgerson and Jon Mead, return a lot of varsity experience, according to Barnes. “Freshmen, Braxton Peetz and Logan Klecki, look to make strides this year offering experience as returning varsity wrestlers,” he added.
“Overall we are hoping for improvement and have dedicated wrestlers working hard already and are ready for wins in their divisions,” said Barnes.
This year’s assistant coach is Keith Betters.
