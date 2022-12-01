The Dragon wrestling program continues to develop after a successful 2022 season in which the Dragons were 4-2 in conference dual record, in addition to their 220 lb. Justin Matson finishing runner-up in Class AA and leaving his mark on the program. The Dragons look to build on that success. The Dragons will look to fill the roster out with some new faces but a similar attack. 

