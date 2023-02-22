Young Dragon grapplers warming up.

 

 Photo courtesy of Jo Anderson

Dragon Wrestling had a great turn out for the Siren and Pine City Youth Wrestling Tournaments. With over 32 wrestlers competing each weekend. In Siren, of those wrestlers, Pine City had 20 first place champions. The team also participated in a Team Pick 12 Tournament, which consists of choosing 12 wrestlers to participate in a team tournament per school. The Dragons came out as team champions in that portion of the tournament.

