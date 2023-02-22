Dragon Wrestling had a great turn out for the Siren and Pine City Youth Wrestling Tournaments. With over 32 wrestlers competing each weekend. In Siren, of those wrestlers, Pine City had 20 first place champions. The team also participated in a Team Pick 12 Tournament, which consists of choosing 12 wrestlers to participate in a team tournament per school. The Dragons came out as team champions in that portion of the tournament.
Coach Brett Anderson said, “The wrestlers have been working extremely hard every practice and tournament, we are extremely pleased with their progress. We have great wrestlers and are so proud of them all. It is great to see our wrestling youth program grow every year.”
The Dragons have numerous wrestlers also competing in Minnesota USA Tournaments. The Dragons look forward to finishing up their season.
RCB 49, PC/HF 27
The Pine City varsity squad ended their team season on Friday in the quarterfinals against the Rush City/Braham squad. Tucker Gould (RCB) opened the night with a close 7-4 decision against Roman McKinney (PC/HF). Emerson Umbreit would outscore James Noreen 16-0 on a tech foul. Landon Luckoff (RCB) followed that up with his own tech fall over freshman Anthony Thomas. RCB would lead 13-0 going into the 126 lb. weight class. Sophomores Braxton Peetz and Frank Better added two pin falls of their own, trimming the lead to 13-12. After receiving a forfeit at 138 lbs. and a fall at 145 lbs, RCB expanded the lead to 25-12.
Seniors John Mead and Damion Torgerson would get their last team points of their careers. Mead with a fall at 1:43 and Torgerson with a 6-0 decision over his opponent. The Dragons would trim the lead to 25-21, but RCB would win the next four matches. The night would end with junior Leo Letourneau with a fall over his opponent.
