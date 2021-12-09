Dragon wrestling participated in the Big Lake invite last Friday, Dec. 3. Coach Josh Barnes said it was a tough tournament with several ranked teams in the tournament. “After a couple of first match jitters, the team wrestled hard,” said Barnes.
Roman McKinney had his first varsity experience and took fourth place, winning two matches. Braxton Peetz had a good tournament placing also in fourth place, according to Barnes. John Mead took fourth at the 152 weight division, Timmy Johnson took fourth in a tough weight class,
Jacob Lindahl took second in the 170 weight class, and Jace Preston took sixth in the 182 weight class.
“Justin Matson dominated to a first place finish at 220,” said Barnes. “This week, the team will keep working on improving and then go to an extremely difficult 16-team tournament in Andover on Saturday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.