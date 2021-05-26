10 Years Ago, 2011
A standard traffic stop turned into a major drug bust. After a K9 search of the vehicle, a sock was found inside a duffel bag. Inside the sock were baggies containing a half-pound of crack cocaine, with an estimated value of $60,000.
St. Mary’s Catholic School in Pine City is facing economic hardships, but a team of volunteers including Laura Linzmeier, Jeanne Hawley, Tom Theisen, Charlene Shepard, Janny Choppe-Coatsworth, Shelley Worrel and Deacon Gene Biever are working a variety of jobs to keep tuitions down and the school operating.
The team of Mike Hansmann, Jordan Pangerl, Nick Cummings and Adam Olson are heading to the state tournament in both the 4x100 and 4x200 relay. Erin Pangerl also advanced to State in the 100 meter dash.
The bank remains open as work continues on the new addition at Frandsen Bank and Trust in Pine City. Branch President Corey Berube said the project shows Frandsen’s commitment to the Pine City downtown area.
25 Years Ago, 1996
Valedictorian Rebecca Gray and Salutatorian Holly Larsen will lead the Pine City High School Class of 1996 in its commencement ceremony on Sunday, June 2.
Wal-Mart representatives received the planning commission’s approval last week of a modified plan for a store in Pine City. The company has reduced the size of the store from 93,000 square feet to 57,000 square feet.
Carmen Koestler has always sewn for love and dreamed that she could someday sew for money. Now she is turning out fashions that she hopes will find a niche among consumers.
Pine City Future Leaders of America/Future Homeowners of America attended the state conference in Bloomington, including Kerry Othoudt, Shelly Arnold, Shelly Munkberg, Candi Koffler, Rachel Jutting and Jackie Miller.
50 Years Ago, 1971
After owning and operating Lilja Pharmacy for 34 years, Wilbur Lilja has sold the drug store to a Stillwater man. The new owner is John Woll, who has been employed at a Stillwater drug firm for a number of years. Lilja purchased the store from Ed Prochaska in 1937.
Diplomas were awarded to a class of 113 seniors at Pine City High School on Monday evening. About 1,000 viewed and participated in the commencement exercises which graduated the sixty-ninth class in the community’s history.
There will be a preview opening of the Pine County Historical Society Museum in Askov on the Memorial Day weekend. The museum is located in the former Great Northern depot building.
Dragon discus thrower Bill Sauter recently broke the school record with a toss of 139 feet, six inches.
75 Years Ago, 1946
On Monday of this week, the Thompson Bros., Robert and Wesley, who have owned and operated a Standard Service Station in south Pine City since Oct. 1944, sold their business to LaVerne Hansen of Pine City Dairy.
Winners of the baby contest sponsored by the VFW, in connection with their home talent play last Thursday, were Linda Lee Kubat, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Kubat and Thomas Carlson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Carlson. Each received a silver baby cup as a prize.
Last Tuesday evening, 72 members of the senior class of Pine City High School were present at the auditorium to receive their diplomas from school board president Lawrence Thrun.
100 Years Ago, 1921
Two more teams were taken into the newly formed Eastern Minnesota baseball league. Rock Creek and Pine Lake making an eight-team league.
If you chance to meet a high powered car going at full speed, you can bet your bottom dollar it’s Charley Schlager, for he now is the proud owner of a four-cylinder Ford.
In Rock Creek, everything is readiness at the creamery for the opening as soon as another cream vat comes, which will probably be this week. An electric motor has been installed which will make the running more handy and convenient.
125 Years Ago, 1896
The Snake River drive left here on Monday, they having finished sluicing Sunday night. Only one wanigan went down from here, as there is only about a three-days drive below. A.F. Brockett drew the wanigan around the dam.
FOR SALE: The Pioneer House - the only first class hotel in Pine City. Here is a first class business chance. Address, J.F. Stone, Pine City, MN.
The largest pine in the northwest was cut recently in Oconto County, Wisconsin. It was seven feet, two inches at the base and cut six 16-foot logs scaling over 8,500 feet of lumber. Yet it was worth only $80.
