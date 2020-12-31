Coincidences. They’re everywhere. Some are small – you might have just seen a picture of an old friend when they suddenly call you.
And some, well, they seem a little more like destiny.
The World Health Organization has been planning to make 2020 the Year of the Nurse for quite a while. As it happens, this year marks the 200th birthday of Florence Nightingale, who is seen as the mother of modern nursing. After serving with and caring for the British soldiers fighting the Crimean War, which ran from 1853-56, she came back to England and founded what is called the first scientifically based nursing in London. Nightingale is an icon and inspiration for nurses.
So, coincidence. Right?
Now, I happen to live with a nurse, so I am likely biased about the work they do, and the dedication and positive attitude they bring to difficult work in their usual day-to-day.
But with the pandemic and all the challenges and shortages it has caused – having to wear masks for six or eight hours without a break, watching their patients die, putting their own health on the line – folks, this is something else. Something else entirely.
I was just looking at an article from the end of September which pointed out that about 1,700 health care workers in the United States have died from COVID-19. How many of them contracted the virus while trying to help save others from it?
It’s going to take a long time to reflect on all that has happened this year, but one thing I’m sure of is: if it weren’t for the determination of those working in health care, all the pain and suffering that people have been through would have become unendurable.
So thank you to all the nurses – and all of the health care workers who have helped us get through this terrible pandemic year. Thank you, thank you, thank you.
Here’s to a better 2021 for us all.
Mike Gainor is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer. Contact him at editor@pinecitymn.com or 320-322-5241.
