10 Years Ago, 2012
Why buy local? Sprouts survive, finds success.
For Sprouts Hometown Market, a small health food store and Deli, it’s all about their customers.
25 Years Ago, 1997
Ojibwe drums set to beat at Clinton inaugural. A dance troupe from the Mille Lacs Band of Chippewa made history last week by dancing in President Bill Clinton’s inaugural parade.
Right there with them on Pennsylvania Avenue, resplendent in her fancy dress, was Pine City 6th grade Stephani Mattinas.
50 Years Ago, 1972
The Rural School Restoration Association is planning a donkey basketball game for Saturday, February 12 in the Pine City High School auditorium. Proceeds will go towards restoration of the old school, which has been moved in to Hillside Park.
75 Years Ago, 1947
Wilhelmina Sauser left last week for Worthington, where she will be employed as a shorthand instructor at the high school.
Fast freighters 4-H club stirrers believe in taking advantage of the season for fun and fresh air. All members enjoyed the Sunday afternoon and January 12 sleigh ride provided by George Nelsen. Boats and skis were in prominence and spills were not uncommon. Returning to the Nelsen home, Mrs. Nelsen surprised them with a hot and bountiful supper. After eating to their content, the members were not too tired to play games and enjoy radio music.
100 Years Ago, 1922
The home of County attorney Roberts, on the east side of cross Lake, was burned to the ground last Sunday morning about 11 o’ clock. It is thought the fire started by Sparks from the chimney, which set the roof on fire.
J. Adam Bede returned home last Saturday afternoon after a three-month trip, two months of which were spent lecturing on a Chautauqua circuit. His tour took him into Louisiana, Texas, Ohio and a few eastern states.
125 Years Ago, 1897
Fistic circles are all agog over the coming contest between the big bruisers, Corbett and Fitzsimmons. Nevada’s state of civilization is yet at such a stage that the contest will be allowed to be decided within its borders.
Rock Creek. W. B. Hastings, of Saint Paul, spent the first three days of this week at this place hunting rabbits and succeeded in bagging about 50.
