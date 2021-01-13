10 Years Ago, 2011
Pine City native Christian Isackson has been drafted by the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, but has decided to attend the University of Minnesota and play as a Golden Gopher first.
Lawnmower races on ice, a push mower obstacle course and bar stool races are planned at Danny C’s Beach Rocks Pub & Supper Club on Pokegama Lake.
Holly Guerin is the Athlete of the Week. A fast-skating junior forward and three-year varsity player, Holly never stops working and plays with intensity whenever she hits the ice.
An open house for Joe Neubauer’s 90th birthday will take place on Sunday at the Pine City Township hall. No gifts, please.
25 Years Ago, 1996
Bruce Mial Mason, 53, of Minnetonka has been found guilty of criminal sexual conduct for molestation of four boys who attended Camp Nathanael near Hinckley in 1994. Sentencing is set for March.
More than 400 people – including Jacob Hurdler of Harris – waited patiently for fish to show up at the annual Snake River Valley Conservation Club fishing contest on Pokegama Lake. For the second time in the contest’s 27-year history no one caught a thing. However, Marilyn Nordrum won a fish locator, Randy Hinze won a hind quarter of beef, and Don and Marvel Seedorf each won $50. A shuttle from Muffie’s Supper Club transported anglers from the road to the lake.
Pine City Cooperative closed its Hinckley station on Friday, Jan. 12.
NBA Hall of Famer Vern Mikkelsen was honored for his many achievements by the East Central Basketball Association on Friday, Jan. 12. The 1945 Askov graduate was a 10-year member of the Minneapolis Lakers team that won four championships in five years.
50 Years Ago, 1971
The 1970 official population of the Pine City village was 2,143. That is an 8.7% increase from 1960 when the count was 1,972.
Officials from the Minnesota State Highway Department met with representatives of Pine City village government and of the Chamber of Commerce here last Thursday in the council room to outline the state’s detailed plans for beautifying the freeway interchange and access road in Pine City through landscaping.
75 Years Ago, 1946
A meeting was held Friday evening, Jan. 11, at the home of Mrs. Richard Lindquist for the purpose of reorganizing and activating Lodge No. 126, the Pine City Society of the Degree of Honor Protective Association.
In a hectic whirlwind finish, the Dragons eked out a sweet wind over their rivals at Rush City, 24-23. It has been a long time since a Pine City team has won at Rush City, but Friday evening the boys turned in a smart basketball game to do the seemingly impossible.
Wesley Miller, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wm. Miller, Pine City had a narrow escape last Thursday when the truck he was driving was struck by the southbound morning N.P. passenger train. The road was icy, and the truck did not stop until within about a foot of the crossing. The cylinder of the engine caught the front end of the truck, shearing everything off to about the front end of the motor block and also damaging one wheel and tire. Miller escaped without injury.
100 Years Ago, 1921
Wm. Challeen, Webb Hodge and Clark Pennington took their first degree in the local Mason Lodge last Monday night. They are the first applicants to be taken in by the local lodge.
Miss Mountford, teacher of the fourth grade in the local schools, has been confined to her bed with chicken pox this past week or more but is on the road to recovery. Miss Hannah Holmes, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Holmes, is substituting for Miss Mountford during her illness.
Eleven freight cars jumped the track south of the depot in Rush City about 5 p.m. on Wednesday morning, some of them rolling down the embankment into the ravine. The wreck was caused by a burnt-off journal on one of the cars.
125 Years Ago, 1896
P.W. McAllen, of South Dakota, was in this town this week, looking up a location for a bank. Mr McAllen is well-pleased with our little city.
Hoffman’s feed mill is running two days a week now and they are having all they can do. Bob says he will have to run three days in the week if the work continues to come in.
