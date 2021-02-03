10 Years Ago, 2011
Officials are concerned that Pine City’s single civil defense siren may not be enough to reach citizens in the north and the south of the city, and are considering the purchase of two sirens more.
Athlete of the Week is wrestling captain Cody Hanson, who has 22 wins, three losses, and is currently ranked 10th in the state for the 140 pound weight class.
Kenneth Hawkinson remembers the day in September 1943 when electricity came to the family’s dairy farm on Sunny Hill Road near Brook Park. Before that time, the ice box in the farmhouse kitchen literally held blocks of ice for cooling food and kerosene lamps provided the light. The family had a radio, but it used a storage battery and had to be recharged in town every month. Afterward? “Oh man,” Hawkinson said. “You had electric motors on pump jacks, milking machines... everything was easier and quicker.”
25 Years Ago, 1996
Twins players Pat Mahomes, Frank Rodriguez and former player Tony Oliva visited Pine City this past week for an autograph signing event at the Pine City Elementary auditorium. Miss Pine City Andrea Mathisen greeted the group, and two-and-a-half year old Austin Gahler got into the act by wearing a Twins jersey that reached down to his ankles.
Last August, Helen Bjork, a 66-year-old Pine City woman, became dizzy and confused, with a raging fever and terrible headache. She thought day was night and the world was coming to an end. Doctors later diagnosed her with Human granulocytic ehrlichiosis (HGE), a sometimes fatal disease caused by tick bites.
Tom Foster and Doug Fore are looking to open a new sports bar and grill in the old Outdoorsman building on the corner of 8th Street and 6th Street.
Pine City State Bank has donated a portable scoreboard to Pine City Schools. The scoreboard replaces a very old flip card system the school was using.
50 Years Ago, 1971
John Rivard, district manager of the Minnesota Historical Society, will appear as a voyageur during his speaking engagement before the Chamber of Commerce here next Wednesday evening.
The Pine City Fire Department answered 57 fire calls during 1970. This was the same number of fire calls the department had answered during the previous year.
The Area Vocational-Technical school recently held its first annual Sno-Daze festival with various activities being staged, including a reverse king and queen coronation, a snow sculpture contest and a competition tug-of-war.
75 Years Ago, 1946
Openings for workers in this area have shown a steady increase in the month of January. At the present time, the local office of the U. S. Employment Service has numerous openings for cooks, waitresses, housekeepers, farm hands, insurance salesmen, linemen and stationary engineers. The above mentioned jobs are local openings.
Mel Kutzke of Mel’s Texaco Service announces that he has taken the agency for Studebaker cars and trucks for Pine County and now has one of the models on display. There are three classes of cars in the Studebaker line, the Champion, Commander and President.
100 Years Ago, 1921
Danger light signals have been placed by the N.P. at the crossing opposite the lumber sheds. There are two bright red lights at each side of the track which illuminate the word “STOP.”
Mr. Glasow has sold his stock to H.H. Herbst. Mr. Glasow is one of the Pine City pioneers having been in the mercantile business here the past 48 years, coming here in 1872 when he opened a store east of the tracks. There were only two other stores here at that time
125 Years Ago, 1896
The official record of the births and deaths in Pine County for the year 1895. Villages: Hinckley six births and three deaths; Pine City 30 births and eight deaths; Rutledge 11 births and five deaths; Sandstone nine births and 10 deaths.
Pine City beaux were in gay spirits last Saturday eve, and all because the belles of the village, in making the most leap year, invited them to a sleigh-ride party.
