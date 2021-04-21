10 Years Ago, 2011
I-35 was built in 1960, and the concrete on the portion north of Hinckley is still the original material – and it is breaking up badly. In January, a young mother and her son were driving behind a semi which hit a pothole and kicked up an 11-pound chunk of concrete which shot through the windshield between mother and son landing in the backseat. Luckily, no one was seriously injured. Starting in May, huge stretches of I-35 north and south of Pine City will be undergoing major construction.
Over 80 people filled the VFW on April 9 to play Easter Ham Bingo.
Kayla Pavelka, Lindsey LeClair, Shauna Jahnz, Kylie Harer and Haley Schmidt are Athletes of the Week. These seniors have led Dragon softball to a 4-1 start this season.
The Pine City Lions held their annual Palm Sunday Pancake Breakfast at the Pine City Armory, and the Lions kept busy behind their massive griddle pouring batter, flipping and stacking the golden brown cakes.
25 Years Ago, 1996
Pine City 3M will be part of the new Imation Corp. launched by 3M in July.
A group of Pine City fifth and sixth graders, including Amanda Ausmus, Nathan Lindstrom, Justin Wiedenroth, Carl Greden and Leanne Haugrud, have been using the Internet to follow the progress of a five-person bicycle team across the Yucatan Peninsula. They send photographs, maps, fact sheets and more via the computer network.
Pine City art teacher Kathy Marenchin presented her watercolor transfer technique at the National Art Education Association Convention in San Francisco in March.
Dragon all-conference athletes for the winter season are Tony Willert, hockey; Mike Doenz, wrestling; Seth Sauter, hockey; Gary Carlson, wrestling; Billy Runyan, wrestling; Julie Stumne, basketball; Jessica Odegard, gymnastics; Amy Johnson, gymnastics and Jason Wiener, basketball.
50 Years Ago, 1971
It was announced this week that a group of interested taxpayers in Pine County have begun the formation of a “Concerned Taxpayers Association.” This name was picked by a number of people as being one that best describes the fledgling organization.
The glass in the front door of the First National bank was broken by someone early Sunday morning. It is uncertain whether it was an act of vandalism or an attempt to gain entrance to the bank.
Physician and surgeon, Dr. Richard Runquist, will begin his new practice in Pine City next Monday with the opening of his office in the new First National bank building east of the courthouse.
75 Years Ago, 1946
One of the oldest business firms in Pine City changed hands this week, when Dr. E. G. Booth of St. Paul purchased the Pine City Mill from R. P. Allen.
The Pine City Flour Mill was established and the plant built in 1897 by R. P. Allen and James Dewar under the firm name of Allen & Dewar. Mr. Dewar sold his interests in the fall of that year J. M. Allen and the plant operated as Pine City Milling Co. since that time. This plant furnished the first cash market for grain in Pine City and the operation of the Mill and establishment of this market for farm products greatly contributed toward the development of this section which was then emerging from lumbering to agricultural activities.
The steam power plant of the Mill was the birthplace of the Pine City Electric Power company which supplied electric service to Pine City, later the Eastern Minnesota Power company which extended its service to many villages in this section. The flour mill was destroyed by fire in 1920 and the plant rebuilt as a modern feed mill and blending plant and has been operating continuously since that time.
100 Years Ago, 1921
An important business deal was transacted in Rock Creek last Saturday, when Oscar Hartz purchased the E.J. Anderson hardware and general merchandise store.
Arnold Kowalke expects to leave for Marble, Minnesota in a short time where he will play ball this summer. His contract calls for $175 per month.
125 Years Ago, 1896
Brownie overalls, 22 cents a pair at the Minneapolis Bargain Store, Rush City.
I have a fine 14 karat gold watch that I would like to trade for a good cow. The watch can be seen at the Drug Store - Mrs. Amos Gamble.
We are informed by the tender at the Chengwatana dam that he has to handle it this year as if it was made of glass, as it is getting pretty weak in places.
