10 Years Ago, 2011
With her son Shane Bauer finally back in the United States after two years of incarceration in Iran, Pine City’s Cindy Hickey is experiencing something she hasn’t felt since first hearing he had been taken prisoner. “‘Freedom’ is my new word,” Cindy said. “Shane, Sarah [Shourd] and Josh [Fattal] are free, but we’re also free. Everything I’ve done since we arrived back on U.S. soil has had a different feel to it. My first cup of coffee tasted different, my first shower felt different, my first walk. Now I’m marking everything by Shane’s freedom versus his detainment. It’s overwhelming ... it’s definitely a new path in life, and I’m looking forward to a positive direction.” It had been two years of waiting, hoping for a phone call or a scrap of news, of writing letters, talking to government officials and organizing support for the three hikers. There were moments of hope which proved empty. Even on Sept. 21, waiting in Oman for news that her son had been released from prison, Cindy wasn’t sure if this was truly it. “I really didn’t believe that Shane was going to be home until the wheels were off the ground in Tehran,” she said. “I didn’t really process it until I saw Shane and Josh running down the steps and my biggest feeling when I saw that ... was gratitude. Not just gratitude for his freedom, but for everyone that helped us. It’s just overwhelming, the support we’ve gotten.”
25 Years Ago, 1996
The East Central Solid Waste Commission voted unanimously on Oct. 7 to limit county subsidies next year to $755,000.
McGruff the Crime Dog made new friends at the Pine County Sheriff’s Department Information Day, which drew 70 to 80 families. Tyler Moulton, 3, and Nathaniel Gross, 2, spent a long time chatting with McGruff.
Clark C. Peterson, former Hinckley resident, is chief announcer and writer for PowerZone, an independent wrestling alliance. Its superstars include the Colassal Kongs, Danny Hodge, the Goon, Hacksaw Butch Reed, Iceman King Parsons, Rod Price, Skandar Akbar and Tom Jones.
50 Years Ago, 1971
A special ceremony will take place at the downtown park in Sandstone this Friday when 165 acres of land from the Federal Correctional Institution will be officially turned over to the State of Minnesota for attachment to the Banning State Park.
The Food and Drug Administration has blamed two deaths by electrocution on electric devices designed to force earthworms to the surface.
75 Years Ago, 1946
Arthur Munson, 19, son of Mr. and Mrs. Emil Munson of the Rush Point community, was accidentally killed the first day of hunting season, while hunting on Rush Lake.
This Thursday evening, the Pine City hockey team is sponsoring a benefit dance at The Topic, the proceeds of which will be used in purchasing needed equipment and improvements on the local skating rink.
100 Years Ago, 1921
Nick Stoffel, George Heyn, Walter Grothe and Erick Hinze left this morning in the latter’s car for Luverne, where they will be employed.
Cal Kelley and Volney Cox are figuring on going into the ice business here next year. They have leased the old creamery building and plan on putting up ice there this winter.
125 Years Ago, 1896
Autumn has come upon us quicker this year than it has for a number of years past. The leaves have about all fallen to the ground.
The potato yield in this section of the country is much better than was expected. Some places they run up to 250 bushels to the acre.
Theo. Buselmeier, the Pine City brewer, has recently made a number of improvements to his brewery, and is now in better shape than ever to turn out first-rate beer.
