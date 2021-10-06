10 Years Ago, 2010
Ben Mettling, Pine City High School graduate and currently a teacher in Ellsworth has a great story to tell when his students ask him what he did on his summer vacation. Mettling and two friends – also teachers – rode their bicycles 3,747 miles over 46 days across the United States from Washington state to New York, coast to coast.
Pine City High School students went over and above to honor one of their own during Homecoming week. Jars were set out to collect donations toward the Master Sergeant Daniel Fedder Athletic Scholarship fund, with a fundraising goal of $500. Students donated more than $750 toward the fund, with many donations coming in the form of small change.
25 Years Ago, 1995
Dragon Homecoming Queen Heather Haavisto and King Mike Doenz reigned over a football win for the Dragons. Other king and queen candidates included Jason Weiner, Jocelyn Stephan, Mark Miska, Julie Erhart, Jade Berglund, Jaime Valvoda, Dan Smith and Kerri Smetana.
The Pine City Youth Hockey Association applied for a $250,000 “Mighty Ducks” grant to build an ice arena.
50 Years Ago, 1970
Two new ambulances were recently delivered to the Pine County Ambulance Service. One will be stationed at Pine City and will serve the southern part of the county. The other unit will be stationed at Sandstone and dispatched by the hospital to serve the northern and central portions of the county.
Army Specialist Five Douglas E. Winfield, 21, son of Mr. and Mrs. Otto Winfield of Grasston, received on Aug. 22 his second award of a Bronze Star in Vietnam.
75 Years Ago, 1945
Mr. and Mrs. T. H. Krech sold the Pine City Hotel, which they have operated for a number of years, to Mr. and Mrs. W. R. Lyons of Wayne, Michigan.
Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Foss of South St. Paul purchased the store at West Rock last week from Frank Heys and took possession on Saturday.
100 Years Ago, 1920
A baby boy was born at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Miska east of town on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
At the meeting of the board of directors of the Pine City Creamery last week, Ole Herrud resigned as one of the members and Joe Toman was appointed in his place as a director. Paul Dorow was elected acting vice-president of the board.
125 Years Ago, 1895
Tuesday night was coldest night of the season. Ice a quarter of an inch thick was frozen in several places.
It is a shame to see our beautiful park go to ruin by leaving the gates open and allowing cattle to go in and out at will. The cattle are rapidly spoiling the trees by browsing them. Our council should have the gates locked if they cannot be kept closed any other way.
Robert Hoffman has sold his residence on the “Wisconsin” side of the track, to County Auditor Greesey, the consideration being eight hundred dollars cash. “Dug” is to be congratulated in securing so valuable a piece of property, it being one of the finest residence sites in the village, standing as it does on the point and commanding a view of both the river and Cross Lake.
