10 Years Ago, 2010
The Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an attempted abduction in the Trailview School parking lot. A student reported that a Caucasian adult male attempted to lure the juvenile into a silver/grey minivan. The fourth-grade boy refused to get into the vehicle and instead reported it to an adult.
Frank Christopherson, Pine City’s U.S. Bank branch manager, has won U.S. Bank’s Annual Top Tier Pinnacle award, the company’s highest consumer banking employee achievement honor. Christopherson has worked in the financial industry for nine years, eight at U.S. Bank. He volunteers in the community with the Pine City Economic Development Authority, Chamber of Commerce and Planning Commission. Christopherson currently resides in Pine City.
25 Years Ago, 1995
Bacon made in the smokehouse at Nelson’s Market, Pine City, won fourth place in the hickory smoked category at the Minnesota State Fair. Mike Sullivan uses elements of his grandfather’s recipe as well as his own additions to make Nelson’s many flavors of bacon and sausages. The store entered its bacon in State Fair competition as a member of the Minnesota Association of Meat Producers. There were 13 other entries. Sullivan has worked for Nelson’s for seven years.
Farming has gone high tech these days, with innovations like combines that receive satellite signals and computerized equipment that automatically adjusts fertilizer application rates. Now, researchers at the University of Minnesota are using some of the same electronic technology to make farming safer. According to a university expert, someday soon electronic safety sensors and “smart” control systems may reduce a farmer’s risk of injury on combines, power takeoff (PTO) shafts or other aggressive equipment.
Milly Johnson, Pine City, is the winner of the Applemania Contest at the Pine City Senior Dining Site. The contest is a search for the best apple cake, and Johnson will bring her winning entry to the regional apple cake contest on Thursday, Oct. 5 at the Milaca Senior Dining Site.
50 Years Ago, 1970
The Pine City Lions club agreed to help the swimming pool committee with a generous contribution of money to assist with the hiring of an architect.
The Rural School Restoration association reports this week that its bank balance is now $966, which includes the $100 donation made by the Pine City Sno-Blazers.
75 Years Ago, 1945
O.E. Blood, manager and owner for the past eight years of Blood’s Laundry and Cleaners closed a deal last week selling the business to Ralph and Vernon Peterson, brothers, who will take over operation on Oct. 1.
Arnold Lund, an ex-convict from Minneapolis, being held in jail here on a grand larceny charge, succeeded in escaping Sunday morning as Ed Miller, jailor, was taking his breakfast to him.
Major A.K. Stratte, Pine City physician, arrived home from overseas last Friday, after having been in service since March 1941.
Construction on the new $250,000 Land O’Lakes milk drying plant is expected to get under way within the next ten days.
100 Years Ago, 1920
Under the auspices of the American Legion, the new soldiers monument was unveiled Friday afternoon. Attorney Reinholtz of Hinckley acted as master of ceremonies introducing State Commander Vernon of Little Falls who made a short but excellent address..
Rev. E.J. Clark, former pastor of the Presbyterian church here has accepted a call to the church at Hallet, MN, at the salary of $2,000 per year.
125 Years Ago, 1895
Capt. A.E. Webber, will run his steamer ferry from the foot of Sixth street to the fairgrounds every hour and will also make excursion trips to the lake. The barge will be used for a hall where those so disposed can trip the light fantastic to the harmonious strains of the Rock Creek orchestra.
