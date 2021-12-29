10 Years Ago, 2011
Citizens expressed dismay when it was announced that water rates would go up significantly. City officials said rates needed to go up to pay the city’s debt.
Pine City is seeking data to mount a challenge to the 2010 census count, which put the city’s population at 3,123.
Pine County Sheriff Robin Cole presented an a lifesaving award to Cody Ploetz. Ploetz called 911 and gave aid to his younger brother until an ambulance arrived.
The matter of setting up an additional police station in Hinckley has been postponed until next month.
For folks traveling on Highway 70 between Wisconsin and Minnesota, it’s hard to miss all the huge trucks hauling sand. Interstate Energy Partners applied for and received mining permit for fracture (frac) sand in April. The frac sand is mixed with water and then pumped into oil and natural gas wells. The slurry of sand and water blasts apart the rock and holds open the fractures so oil and natural gas can make its way to the surface.
25 Years Ago, 1996
The residents of Lakeside Medical Center were treated to a Scandinavian tradition last week, thanks to Shirley and Lloyd Carrigan. The couple cooked and served lutefisk for the residents, who say they look forward to this holiday treat.
Koppens Kollectibles in Pine City recently had a drawing for a giant version of the Hallmark Merrily Bear, and Diane Ware of Pine City was the lucky winner.
Instead of getting gifts for each other at Christmas time, third and fourth graders at St. Mary’s School in Pine City – including Patrick McNally, Anthony Kraft and Jaye Neubauer – purchased items from Jubilee Foods for the local food shelf.
The “Reindeer Pokey” was just one hit of the many performed by Pine City Cooperative Nursery School students at their Christmas program on Thursday nights. Nancy Anderson and Charlene Brown directed the kids in the holiday show, which was capped off by a visit from Santa Claus himself
50 Years Ago, 1971
Bill Kuzel of Beroun brought a beautiful eight-pound, four-ounce walleye pike up through the ice of Cross Lake on Monday. Fishing from a fish house on the east side of the lake, Kuzel used a minnow for bait.
People from Kanabec County who have seen it say it’s definitely not a moose on the loose. Rather, it’s a bull elk which has invaded the Whited Township area north of Quamba, which has many farmers and motorists in the area keeping an eye peeled for the big animal. It is carrying a good set of antlers, reports indicate.
75 Years Ago, 1946
“30,” traditional sign of the end of a piece of copy or the end of the road for the newspaper profession everywhere, was posted last week for an old-time printer, Frank E. Pratt of Brook Park. Mr. Pratt died very suddenly from a heart attack at his farm home near Brook Park at the age of 75.
Edin Bros. have completed the remodeling of the Pine City Hardware store front, which makes it the finest in this section of the state. It is streamlined in effect and faced with black structural glass, which adds greatly to the downtown business section.
On Friday evening, Dec. 13, a welcome reception was held at the East Rock Creek Baptist Church for its new pastor and family, the Rev. Gordon Swedbergs.
100 Years Ago, 1921
Dr. C.A. Anderson of Rush City was instantly killed on Christmas Day when the automobile in which he was driving crashed into the southbound limited at Rock Creek.
A coaster sled was taken from in front of the Daniels’ store Tuesday evening of last week. It was left there while Mr. Daniels went upstairs to supper.
125 Years Ago, 1896
Quite a number of our citizens have been going down to Rush City to buy their Christmas goods, especially those that wanted clothing, as there is not a store in this place that carries a decent line of clothing. If some enterprising man would come to this place and start a first class clothing, notion and dry goods store, it is our opinion that he would do well.
