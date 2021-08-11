10 Years Ago, 2011
Janice Schwartzwald, PCHS Class of 1940, lived a glamorous life in 1950s California working for actor Kirk Douglas and others before returning home to Pine City.
Deb and Brian Bombard had been in Sturgis, South Dakota for the annual motorcycle rally and were ready to return home Sunday morning. Neither was wearing a helmet, but both were wearing their heavy motorcycle leathers when a deer ran into their bike. They skidded for roughly 100 yards. Their boots were worn down to the metal and there were holes burned in their chaps and jackets. “He looked up at me and our eyes met,” Deb said later. “Then I just kind of laid there and thought, ‘I’m alive.’”
25 Years Ago, 1996
Nine and a half hours of reconstructive surgery following Scott Sowers August 1992 motorcycle accident restored his face to “almost new” condition. It saved his left leg. But modern medicine could not restore Sower’s sense of taste, smell or sight. But now he has a new best friend, Copper, a 28-month-old yellow lab, who has become Scott’s new eyes.
Pine City residents have a variety of cultural opportunities coming up. Lowell Lundstrom and The Lundstrom Singers will appear at First Assembly of God in Pine City on Aug. 18. Meanwhile, planning is underway for a performance of “Carmen” by the Minnesota Opera this September.
50 Years Ago, 1971
The Pine City Senior Citizens Center has now opened at a new location and is in the building just to the north of the General Trading building.
The municipal airport at Rush City has completed a much needed and extensive improvement project of excavating, filling and blacktopping of the runway apron.
75 Years Ago, 1946
Ben C. Boo, one of the leading businessmen in Pine City for the past 30 years, passed away at his home here, Sunday, Aug. 11 following ill health.
Pine City will play the Beroun baseball team at the fairgrounds on Sunday.
100 Years Ago, 1921
Silk stocking, thin waists, high heels, extremely short skirts and short sleeves, excessive use of powder and elaborate hair dressing, are forbidden in the Little Falls high school under an edict of the board of education.
Ten miles an hour will be the speed limit in the downtown district of St. Paul hereafter following three deaths from automobile accidents within a week.
125 Years Ago, 1896
J.M. Goss, an Anoka lumberman, has taken a large logging contract from the Foley Bean company of Milaca. The contract is for a cut of 50,000,000 feet of logs at Mille Lacs lake in five years. The timber is to be floated down Rum river to the company’s mill.
To refresh the face when tired and weary after a day’s outing or traveling, it is a mistake to plunge the face into cold water, which really acts as an irritant, whereas tepid water produces quite a contrary effect. After washing off the dust on face and ears, a little buttermilk, or failing that, rosewater, dobbed on the skin will heal and whiten and take away all feeling of irritation.
