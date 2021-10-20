10 Years Ago, 2010
The cast of “Guys and Dolls,” the fall musical at Pine City High School, may be knocking on your door this Sunday evening. But the students won’t be asking for candy; they will be looking for donations for the Pine Community Food Shelf.
Pine Technical College will hold its fourth annual open house this coming Wednesday. “It’s not to be missed, even if you’re just curious about PTC and want to see the inside of the building.”
Lisa Cummings’ earliest childhood memories were of the horses her family owned. Now she is a volunteer at Changing Gaits, which uses horses to help people address issues related to substance abuse.
25 Years Ago, 1995
Four Pine City teachers were honored at the Leadership in Educational Excellence banquet and award ceremony in St. Cloud: Dan Voce, Lori Stauty, Pam Jambeck and Dave Johnson.
Senior Joe Udelhofen will play the role of Seymour in “Little Shop of Horrors” at Pine City High School. This will be the first musical presented by the high school in almost 10 years.
The Minnesota Extension Service of Pine City has recognized Sue Osterdyk as its Volunteer of the Month.
50 Years Ago, 1970
Pine City police officer Robert Foster was the recipient of a special appreciation plaque awarded him by the local Jaycees at its meeting last week.
Attendance was estimated at numbers as low as 3,500 and as high as 6,000, as fans cheered some 30 contestants and 70 handsome draft horses at the state plowing contest held on the Jimmy Nordrum farm here last Saturday.
The Rural School Restoration Association met on Monday evening during which it was announced that the former Chengwatana school (District 59) will be moved to the village sometime before the end of the month.
75 Years Ago, 1945
Manager Turner of the Family Theater has just added another major improvement to his already up-to-date theater. The latest improvement is a pair of the latest high intensity arc lamps in the projection booth.
Before a big Homecoming crowd, the Dragons walloped Barnum High School for the 1945 East Central Football championship and their third consecutive football title in league play.
Ray’s Surge Store, owned and operated by Ray Skinnemoen in the Bogue Building at Pine City, will have its grand opening on Oct. 27 with free coffee and donuts served to all visitors.
100 Years Ago, 1920
The Pine Poker was purchased by Win S. McEachern and Dewey Wilcox from Howard Folsom, the new owners taking possession last Monday. The paper was leased by McEachern last January and has been operated by him with the assistance of Mr. Wilcox who has been in charge of the plant up to present.
A shower was given for Miss Neva Morrow at the Rock Creek Hall on Wednesday afternoon. Miss Morrow is to marry Gunnard Berglund, son of Mrs. Berglund living northeast of Rock Creek.
125 Years Ago, 1895
Jos. Osier, the old scout, has received another generous installment of the “filthy lucre” from “Uncle Sam” the first of the week, the amount being four hundred dollars.
We are informed by good authority that there is soon to be a cigar factory and another butcher shop started in this place. Why doesn’t someone start a wood manufacturing of some sort? There is plenty of timber for making any kind of large or small articles both in hard or soft wood that can be brought to this place very cheap. It would be a good investment for somebody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.