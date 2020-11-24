10 Years Ago, 2010
Brenda Mans, Rachel Hallan, Cassie Leger, Aimee Perrault and Ashley Korf were all smiles after Leger won the Pine City Planning Commission’s Site Improvement Award for her business, Shear Obsession.
Barbara Dreyer of Grasston won first place at the East Central Arts Council IMAGE Art Show. Her prize-winnning vase was fired in the 35-foot gas-fired soda kiln which Dreyer built with her friends last year.
Rural American Bank will merge with Frandsen Bank and Trust and take on the latter’s name.
Thinking cap quiz bowl winners included Isiah Gonyea, Gage Havel, Kristina Knutson, Reashay Maitrejean, Riley Palmer, Vienna Price, Jesse Stearns, Madisen Stumbaugh, Chelsea Bassett, Alyssa Bursott, Brooke Clark, AJ Haines, Blake Shermer and Drew Steele.
25 Years Ago, 1995
Pine City actors Anna Scholin and Ralph Herdman joined the cast of the Heritage Players production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.”
Dr. Stephen Erhart, son of Clifford and Rose Marie Erhart and a native of Pine City, was chosen to portray the chiropractor in “Grumpiest Old Men,” the movie sequel to “Grumpy Old Men.” He said Walter Matheau was witty, talkative and a tease, while Jack Lemon was serious and aloof.
50 Years Ago, 1970
Work has begun on a 40 by 40 split level addition to the First National Bank of Pine City which, weather permitting, we will see in April.
Work is now well underway on Northwestern Bell’s 2,700 square foot addition to its Pine City telephone building. Pine City has become an important long distance center and a great deal of the new space will be used for long distance switching equipment.
75 Years Ago, 1945
Chris Ericksen and Son, who have operated the Sixty-One Way Cafe in Pine City for the past 10 years, disposed of their business and their building when they sold out to Sheldon and Mike Siebold of River Falls, Wisconsin.
Clifford Dorow, former Pine City resident, has purchased the Goodrich store building from Art Johnson, and will open a furniture store there within the next few weeks.
100 Years Ago, 1920
Ab Dunham and Wm. Smith had quite an experience while hunting near Sandstone last week. They had shot a deer and were dragging it out of the brush when one of its legs went into a hole, disturbing the winter slumber of a Mr. Bear. The bear held the balance of power for a few moments but Ab was equal to the occasion and put him to sleep via the “gun route.” This may sound like a “fish story,” but Ab says it’s an honest-to-goodness bear story.
125 Years Ago, 1895
Three settlers arrived on Sunday en route for Brook Park. On Saturday they got within a mile of the Park by the way of Mud Lake, and then had to turn around and come back by Grass Lake and this place, to reach their destination on account of the windfalls between where they stopped and the Park.
Five prairie schooners passed through this place en route for Bear Creek the past week. The country is settling up fast, and the cold of winter does not seem to intimidate the hardy settler in the least as he comes just the same.
